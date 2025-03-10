Summary Mobile controllers can transform your phone into a handheld gaming console.

GameSir's X3 Pro has a cooling fan, USB-C connection for fast response times, and modern features.

The controller enhances mobile gaming with precise controls, extensive customization, and a comfortable design.

Mobile controllers have taken off because they can turn your phone into a handheld console like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally X. The beauty of mobile controllers is that they are pretty affordable and pair with most phones, so you don't need to worry about a huge cash outlay. There's no compromise on performance and the best mobile controllers include programmable buttons, responsive sticks, and other premium features for a console-like feel.

The X3 Pro takes things to another level by integrating a cooling fan and using a USB-C connection instead of Bluetooth for faster response times.

I was excited to try GameSir's new X3 Pro controller after the X4 Aileron convinced me that mobile gaming can be practical given the right tools. The X3 Pro takes things to another level by integrating a cooling fan and using a USB-C connection instead of Bluetooth for faster response times. I tried the X3 Pro with various mobile and PC games over the last few days and was impressed with its features and performance.

GameSir X3 Pro Mobile Controller The GameSir X3 Pro is a mobile controller for the iPhone 15 and Android phones. It has a built-in cooling fan and other modern features like Hall-Effect sticks, a six-axis gyroscope and a rumble function. Pros & Cons Comfortable grib

Powerful cooling fan Power issues can be challenging

Price, availability, and specs

Modern features and a cooling fan