I usually play PC games with a keyboard and mouse and stick to controllers for console and mobile gaming. That's why I was excited to try the new GameSir Tarantula Pro on my laptop to see what it can do and if it would change my mind.

So, what makes the Tarantula Pro different from all the other controllers? It's a universal controller offering three connection types to work on multiple platforms. You also get extra paddles and amazing software customization options to fine-tune the experience. However, Tarantula Pro's biggest party trick is its innovative design, allowing you to switch between two button layouts in seconds with just a few presses.

Comfort is subjective, but most players can feel whether a controller is for them or not the second they wrap their hands around it. The Tarantula Pro's feel put me onto to a good start, and I began a week-long journey of discovering its abilities.

GameSir Tarantula Pro The GameSir Tarantula Pro is a versatile controller that works on Windows, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. It connects via a wired, 2.4G wireless, or Bluetooth connection and offers modern features like TMR analog sticks and Hall Effect triggers. Brand GameSir Platform Windows/Nintendo Switch/Android/iOS Battery 1,200 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, 2.4G, Wired Programmable Yes Extra Buttons 9 Remappable buttons Weight 11.5 ounces Pros Excellent Price

Three connection options

TMR analog sticks and Hall Effect trigger Cons No carry case

Complicated setup

Three connection options

TMR analog sticks and Hall Effect trigger Cons No carry case

Price, availability, and specs

Amazing price for what it offers

GameSir's Tarantula Pro is a versatile Windows, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch controller. Most players will connect to it via Bluetooth or the 2.4G USB dongle, but it can also work through the supplied 2-ft USB-C to USB-A cable when it needs charging. Speaking of charging, the Tarantula Pro has a 1,200 mAh battery offering around 20 hours of gameplay, which can be longer if you turn off the rumble and RGB lighting features. It's also available with an acrylic wireless charging station with an auto start and stop function that will keep it juiced up when you're not playing.

Specs-wise, the Tarantula Pro is packed with features that elevate it above most standard controllers. The analog sticks use the latest TMR electromagnetic technology and offer superior precision, greater durability, and less wear because they have fewer moving parts. Tinkerers will love the nine programmable buttons, including a pair of large, perfectly placed paddles on the rear that can be retracted and locked in place when not in use. The swappable layout is the Tarantula Pro's most innovative feature because it uses internal gears to switch between the ABXY Xbox configuration and Nintendo's AXBY by pressing the M + A buttons simultaneously. Other standard features include responsive Hall-Effect triggers, HD rumble, and an NFC function that works with Nintendo Switch Amiibos.

Most players will find the Tarantula Pro's symmetrical design comfortable for marathon gaming sessions, because it's light at just 11.5 ounces, and all the buttons are easily reachable. Its businesslike all-black styling is elevated by a subtle camo pattern on the front plate that's barely visible unless it catches the light. Vivid RGB lighting adds some flair and is limited to a tasteful U-shaped strip that contrasts well with the programmable backlit buttons, and it's easy to change the color and effects with the GameSir Connect app.

What I like about the GameSir Tarantula Pro

A long list of features

I like the Tarantula Pro's no-nonsense utilitarian design, which prioritizes practicality and functionality over stylish design and good looks. Everything serves a purpose, and the exterior has ample texturing around the grip and analog sticks to keep my fingers firmly in place. The cushioned ABXY buttons and micro switch D-Pad have a smoother touch and offer a responsive, satisfying click on every press. You also get seven extra programmable buttons on the front that are handy for mapping to in-game functions like opening maps or inventory. It's the first controller I've come across that offers mechanical layout switching, and I appreciate the transparent window that provides a glimpse at how it works.

Functionality extends to the back of the controller, where large, textured paddles can retract and lock in place with convenient sliders. A second set of sliders adjusts the trigger length between short and clicky or long and linear presses.

I could have separate colors for each button in the Xbox and Nintendo layouts.

Pro controllers reach their full potential when you personalize their functions to suit your playstyle. The Tarantula Pro is up to the task and offers comprehensive customization options through the GameSir Connect app to fine-tune your experience. I enjoyed toying with the RGB lighting, reducing the brightness, and adjusting the color to match my laptop keyboard. I was also impressed with the configurable backlighting and how I could have separate colors for each button in the Xbox and Nintendo layouts.

Almost everything is customizable, including the buttons, triggers, sticks, and vibrations. I left the sticks and buttons on their default settings, because I didn't think they needed any improvements. I played with the in-depth button configuration options, which let me map mouse buttons, the keyboard, and Numpad keys to the controller. I was also impressed by the trigger adjustments because I could fine-tune the curve adjustment and dead zone settings to my liking.

The feature I like the most on the Tarantula Pro is adjustable triggers that can instantly go from Hall Effect mode to Micro Switch mode with simple sliders on the back of the controller. In analog Hall Effect mode, the triggers have a long, incremental press that is perfect for accelerating in racing games. The Micro Switch hair trigger mode provides a short press with a tactile feel for fast shooting in action games.

I found the Tarantula Pro more intuitive and comfortable than my keyboard and mouse.

Playing Apex Legends was initially challenging but became easier after increasing the in-game stick sensitivity settings and switching to the hair-trigger mode. Next up was Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and I found the Tarantula Pro more intuitive and comfortable than my keyboard and mouse for most game modes. The lightsaber battles have a hack-and-slash gameplay style that's way more fun with analog sticks and responsive triggers than jiggling my mouse around and clicking fast. It's the same with X-wing dogfights -- using the controller provided more of a cockpit-like feel, and the rumble feature offered incredible immersion because I could feel the surrounding explosions.

I've never enjoyed Borderlands 3 on PC and always stick to the PS5 version because it feels more natural, but that changed with the Tarantula Pro, which brought a console-like feel to the game and felt more natural for shooting and driving. The rumble effect made gunplay way more fun because each weapon had a unique feel that distinguished it from the others. Sniper rifles and shotguns had a single heavy vibration, while pistols and submachine guns had multiple lighter vibrations when firing. Again, the default movement speed was too slow for my liking, and increasing the sensitivity drastically improved the experience.

I then tried playing mobile games and was just as impressed. Asphalt 8 took on a new dimension because the precise analog sticks are far better than the standard touch controls for vehicle handling and improved my overall gameplay. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime felt like a console game, and everything from driving to shooting was better with the Tarantula Pro. I also appreciated that I could stand my phone on my desk and sit back and enjoy the games without holding it or blocking the screen with my fingers.

What I don't like about the GameSir Tarantula Pro

It could be easier to set up

Setting up the GameSir Tarantula Pro was more complicated than expected because of the clunky software. I managed to download and install the GameSir Connect app without any issues. The app then detected the controller via the USB cable and offered to update it to the latest version. I tried updating, but it kept failing, asking me to change the cable, connect the controller directly without a hub, and disable the antivirus. I did these things but still had no luck updating it.

The wireless dongle instantly detected the Tarantula Pro, but it wouldn't allow me to customize the settings in GameSir Connect without using a separate firmware update tool. After downloading the firmware app, I plugged in the dongle and pressed the share button for five seconds to update the software. The dongle was updated without any issues, but the controller still couldn't access GameSir Connect or update its software while connected wirelessly.

I then connected the Tarantula Pro to my phone via Bluetooth and installed the mobile app. The mobile app notified me that new firmware was available and let me update the controller. After updating the controller firmware via the GameSir app, I had no more issues and could use the Tarantula Pro with the dongle and change its button configuration via the GameSir Connect.

It's a petty gripe, but I wish the Tarantula Pro included a protective case like the X4 Aileron and a slot for the USB dongle because a universal controller should be easy to transport safely without losing the dongle or worrying about drops and scratches. The Tarantula Pro is incredibly priced, and I think most players would be willing to pay a few more bucks for a carry case because they'd still get good value.

Should you buy the GameSir Tarantula Pro?

It's a no-brainer if you want terrific value