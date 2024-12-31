Summary GameSir G8 Plus offers a portable, lightweight, and ergonomic design for comfortable gaming sessions.

The controller has excellent battery life, supports gyro input on Nintendo Switch, and features accurate analog sticks and triggers.

Despite lacking pass-through charging and average instructions, it's a great Joy-Con replacement or mobile gaming controller.

The quest for the perfect all-in-one controller seems never-ending, but the GameSir G8+ throws its hat into the ring with a bold claim: near-universal compatibility. Promising seamless gaming across the Nintendo Switch, phones, tablets, and PCs, this controller aims to be the only one you'll ever need. And on a lot of fronts, this controller does succeed, especially if you are in need of an upgrade for your Nintendo Switch . With a premium feel, customizable controls, and plenty of features, this is an easy recommendation for any Switch owner ready to say goodbye to their Joy-Cons forever.

However, when it comes to using this device for other purposes, there are some additional caveats to consider.

The GameSir G8+ Mobile Gaming Controller features near universal compatibility with game consoles, phones, tablets and PCs, and includes support for motion sensing, vibration, and more.

Pros Ergonomic design is easy to hold for long gaming sessions

Buttons and analog sticks are easy to swap out and customize

Long battery life Cons No pass-through charging could be a deal-breaker for phones

Included cord is very short

Price, availability, and specs

$80 for a controller that does basically everything

The Gamesir G8+ feels quite light in your hands, weighing just 0.69 lbs., making it perfect for long gaming sessions. It also won't weigh down your bag if you bring it on the go. The jet-black controller has a fairly simple profile, with rounded ergonomic grips that are easy to hold, as well as a textured surface on the underside that will keep you from losing your grip.

Conveniently, the controller also has an easily-removable magnetic faceplate and three alternate joysticks that can be swapped out in seconds. The controller doesn't come with any extra buttons, but if you'd like to customize your ABXY button configuration (which comes in handy if you want to alternate between PC, mobile, and Switch), you can do so easily.

GameSir G8+ Mobile Gaming Controller Battery 1000 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, Wired, Wireless dongle Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Yes Weight 0.69 lbs

What I like about the GameSir G8+ Bluetooth Mobile Controller

Portable, powerful, and with excellent battery life