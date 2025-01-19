Summary GameSir Cyclone 2 resembles the Xbox controller but offers unique features like adjustable triggers and cross-platform compatibility.

The TMR sticks are responsive, the app is user-friendly, and the charging stand adds convenience.

Cyclone 2 is a great buy for PC and mobile gaming, competing with the Xbox controller at its similar price point.

Third-party controllers like the Razer Wolverine and GameSir Tarantula Pro are genuine rivals to OEM alternatives for PC gaming because of their quality construction and innovative features. I was excited to get my hands on the GameSir Cyclone 2 because it takes styling cues from the Xbox controller, like similar asymmetrical sticks and button placement, while adding some unique twists to distinguish itself as something different.

The comfortable shape feels like home, and while it won't work on the Xbox console, it offers cross-platform compatibility on PC, Switch, iOS, and Android. I tested it with various games on my PC and Android phone to test its performance and features and determine if it can rival the best controller in the business.

Editor's Choice GameSir Cyclone 2 GameSir's Cyclone 2 is a multiplatform controller that connects to a PC, Android, iOS, or the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth, 2.4G, or a USB cable. It has a similar shape to an Xbox controller and adds extra features like adjustable triggers, TMR switches, and a charging stand. Brand GameSir Platform Windows/Nintendo Switch/Android/iOS Battery 860mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, 2.4G, Wired Headset Support 3.5mm audio Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two extra buttons Expand

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The latest tech in a comfortable shape