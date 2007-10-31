Crash of the Titans - Xbox 360

Crash Bandicoot is back, but has anything changed? We get smashing and crashing to find out.

Another storyline, another chance to save the world and this time Crash is back doing what his does best, battling the forces of evil to save his friends who have been captured and mutated into horrid beasts beset on causing rampage and havoc.

The experience may have gone next generation with its launch on the Xbox 360, however that doesn't mean the gameplay has too.

It's business as usual with the platformer still insisting that you run towards the back of the screen beating up baddies, jumping out of trouble and collecting Mojo.

Mojo is the power-up of the game and collecting it doesn't give you more life, but better moves and power-ups along the way.

The baddies themselves range is size and strength as the game progresses and you have the ability to "Jack-in" to them to help you get through the levels. "Jacking-in" means that you get to control the beast you've stunned and therefore have full control to attack other baddies and stand a chance of surviving.

Where the game becomes tedious is the repetitiveness of it all. The numerous levels might look different, but the formula is the same every time: kill the baddies, collect the Mojo, make the jumps, move on to the next level. Those looking for puzzles will be disappointed.

The lack of puzzles or real challenges means this game really is only for the under-10s however they will no doubt love it.