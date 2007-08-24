Xbox 360 Elite console

Two years on from its first outing in the UK, Microsoft brings us the Elite, a new take on the Xbox 360 console aimed at satisfying the gaming fraternity, but has the new additions to an old friend been worthwhile? We get gaming to find out.

In a nutshell the console stays the same, the processor hasn't had an overhaul and the graphics card is still the same. Basically the Elite is more of an update rather than a complete change.

So what do you get? Well a new black lick of paint for starters, a bigger 120GB hard drive, up from just 20GB on the Pro, designed for storing more content like games demos, images, TV shows and Movies and most importantly of all, a HMDI socket to get you full 1080p support for your HD-ready television.

The new Elite console now becomes the flagship of Microsoft gaming range with the Core and Pro models both taking a price cut in reflection.

Priced at £299.99, the model will come with more cables than you could possibly ever want and it's nice that Microsoft has even included a HDMI in the box to get you started on your road to high-def gaming straight away.

However, amongst all the varying cables that allow you to connect the Elite to your TV or monitor, the most important one for those who already own an Xbox 360 is missing; it's the cable that allows you to transfer your data from your own console's hard drive (we are talking hardcore gamers here) to your new unit's storage space.

It's a strange omission as you actually get the cable if you buy the 120GB hard drive on its own. But to be fair if you are new to the console then you don't need it anyway.

The other strange omission with the Elite is the lack of Wi-Fi access in the box (you can get a Wi-Fi attachment). With 7.1 million users of the Xbox Live Service all playing online you would have thought that getting them online as easily as possible would be a priority. Sadly not.

Plug it in and power it up and it's business as usual. The software dashboard interface sports the update from the Spring, and is easy to navigate around. Features include accessing games demos, instant messaging your MSN IM mates as well as spending Microsoft Points on themes and other paraphernalia.

So why the 120GB hard drive that's six times bigger than before? Well it's all about getting ready for content on demand. With the American Movie and TV store promised in the UK before the end of the year, you'll need that storage if you are to start downloading HD movies like 300 or the latest episodes of CSI: Miami.

Of course this is supposed to be a games console and the gaming fraternity will be pleased with the results. Microsoft has addressed some of the problems here with a new heatsink inside to attempt to stop overheating issues and a quieter fan, although don't get excited, it's not that much quieter.

All this though hasn't unfortunately stopped Microsoft from shipping a power pack in the box that is still the size of a small child. It was gigantic before and it's still gigantic now.

Get past the noise and the size of the power pack and the HDMI connection will really show off your gaming on a big screen TV. It's nice that Microsoft is finally up to speed and matching the PS3 from an output point of view.

Price when reviewed:

£299 Check current price