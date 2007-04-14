  UEFA Champions League 2006-2007 - Xbox 360

Just in time for the final on the 23 May, EA has rolled out UEFA Champions League 2006-2007 to get a piece of the action from gamers swept up in the excitement. So footie gaming must have, or one to miss?

To make the game EA has followed a tried a trusted recipe as if they were making an omelette.

Stage One: Raid the fridge for stuff that you've got left over or about to go out of date. Here EA has raided FIFA. The gameplay is identical as are the in game graphics.

Stage Two: Mix in some new ingredients, in this case dedicated content to spice things up, so in comes UEFA Champions League scenarios that see you playing out great games from the past, or making sure you come from a 1-0 deficit at half time to win the match by more than 2 goals.

Stage Three: Include that ingredient that the fans will just have to get it for. In omelette it's cheese, can't beat an omelette with cheese. Here it’s the chance to build your ultimate UEFA football team made up from all the teams across the Championship. The carrot, so to speak, is the chance to win these by competing in games, or even swapping them with others online via the Xbox Live service.

Stage Four: Mix together and through under the grill to get that nice golden brown top.

Stage Five: To cover up the fact that you've seen all the individual parts before, serve with a nice garnish. And hey presto, you've just made UEFA Champions League 2006-2007 for the Xbox 360.