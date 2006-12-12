Xbox Live Vision - Xbox 360

Microsoft's Xbox Live Vision is its answer to the Sony EyeToy? But is it worth the effort?

Like the EyeToy, the Live Vision is basically a webcam that connects to your Xbox 360 allowing other people around the world to tune in and see what you look like.

In the box you get the camera, which is 1.3 megapixels in resolution, a gaming headset, a month's subscription to Xbox Live and a download of an Arcade game from the service like Bankshot Billiards 2, Texas Hold'em, Hardwood Hearts or Hardwood Spades.

Set up was incredibly easy - a case of plugging the webcam in the back of the Xbox 360 and you can even use it on your PC when you aren't gaming.

Where the camera comes into its own however is being able to use it in games like Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Vegas where you can use the camera to take a picture of yourself and then have that data mapped on to your online gaming character.

Whether its talking to mates via the chat mode or just being able to see gamers while playing a game of cards the addition of the camera is good fun. Each player gets their own video stream and you can see what people are doing and play accordingly.