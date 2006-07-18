Prey - Xbox360

Prey’s been a long time in coming. In fact when its release was first slated, Jumanji was wowing kids everywhere and Foo Fighters released their debut album. Oh how we remember 1995.

During its lengthy gestation period, Prey’s been sliced and diced more times than a cosmetic surgery poster girl.

At last it arrives, on both the PC and the Xbox360 – the version we’re reviewing – and sets out its stall as a traditional first person shooter with a few tricks up its sleeve.

But can this elder statesman beat off from the likes of Half Life 2?

The "spiritual side" of Prey has played a major part in the many, many previews that have appeared in various magazines. What a pity this avenue wasn’t fully explored.

As a Cherokee Indian who doesn’t particularly care for his heritage, your character Tommy wants out of reservation faster than you can say Hi Ho Silver. But the moment he plucks up the courage to whisk girlfriend Jen off to new pastures, the pair of them, along with Tommy’s grandfather, are sucked up into some kind of alien spacecraft.

And that’s where the spiritual side ends. After all the thoughtful preamble, Prey transpires to be a slightly better than average FPS with the odd interesting idea grafted on.

You can zip between portals and tinker about with the gravity, but neither innovation packs the kind of punch you’d expect. The simplistic level design never has you stuck or confused about what to do, or where to go next.

You’d think they’d hide a few of the portals to get your grey matter working. But no. See a portal in the distance, get to it … and that’s it. Not very satisfying.