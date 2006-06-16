Rise of Nations - Rise of Legends - PC
Price when reviewed:
£35
Quick verdict
For anyone with even the mildest of misgivings, you might want to wait till the price dropsRead full verdict
For
- Easy to get into the action
- Good level of gameplay
Against
- Same old same old
- Computer still grinds to a halt with big battles
Microsoft's Real Time Strategy is back for yet another outing, but can the popular RTS bring enough new elements to warrant the spend?
With long-term series like Civilization and Command and Conquer, strategy gamers have never had it so good.
The first Rise of Nations title combined the turn-based city management elements of Civilization, with the real time strategic fighting action of the Age of Empires titles with surprising success. The formula’s sold by the truck load.
Hence the strategic centres of Mansized’s brain fired up when this sequel homed into view.
The original Rise of Nations delighted us by splicing together both the real time and turned-based genre branches of strategy and ending up with the best of both.
The combination of both styles of gameplay – the micro management of the "hardcore" turn-based sim and the more action-based real time battles – means that all lovers of the strategy genre are well catered for.
The mish mash of gaming styles could so easily have been a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth, a bit like when a football team appoints a "Director of Football" to hand hold a manager. But when each element is offered up in such delightful little morsels like here, it’s hard to not be impressed.
The interface itself remains fully intact from the first title and maintains its streamlined looks and ease of use. Nothing is ever more than two mouse clicks away, so it only requires a short amount of game time before you’re fully up to speed with the control system.
Therein lies the problem. Nothing’s really changed enough to warrant the full price tag. Although more of the same works for hardcore fans of the original, those with only a slight interest may feel a little put out when asked to splash out a hefty chunk of cash for what is essentially the same game, albeit with a few well placed tweaks.
The problems of the first game have stayed too. Like your computer starting to grind during hefty battles and the contrived story mode. There’s little fresh, new, or intriguing enough to drive you on.
£35
Verdict
Moans aside, Rise of Legends remains a welcome fix for strategists. But for anyone with even the mildest of misgivings, you might want to wait till the price drops.
For more games reviews visitwww.mansized.co.uk
- three new games every Friday!
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments