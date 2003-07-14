Halo: Combat Evolved - XBox

If we where to say that soon there'll be a game that crosses the graphical interface of such titles as Oni and Aliens vs Predator 2 and with a story line to the value of Half life, it might just make you sit up and read on. It's no hoax, for Bungie, the developers of Halo realised their vision which finally received a PC version last year, reviewed elsewhere in the Games Channel.



The story is a simple one. You play a hardcore special ops marine brought in to save the day. The game starts with your ship under attack and after it crash lands on a nearby planet, you have the task of wiping out the enemy forces. Luckily for you, you are trained in all weapons and vehicles and are aided by the odd platoon of marines along your journey.



With 10 levels, the game doesn't sound that big, but looks can be deceiving and the levels are actually based around a series of encounters similar to that of Half-Life with numerous checkpoints to battle to, however at times the levels can seem a touch repetitive as you work your way through anti-chamber upon anti-chamber.



Graphics hold a great deal to the overall feel of a game, and Halo is no exception. Bungie have done well to sculpture a world that is both stunning and dark when need be and those who have played Oni will soon recognise the use of see through panels, and gorgeous building architecture. Likewise great attention has been given to the sound as well, as you'll hear aliens screaming in fear as soon as you fire a few rounds over there heads.



But it's not only a single player game and Halo plans to offer a fully fledge multiplayer facet to give gamers hours of entertainment beyond killing computer generated cannon fodder. Here the generic game types of Capture the Flag and Deathmatch are readily available as are many others, but you can also have co-operative play as well.

Verdict Well history was made, the game sailed past the million mark in sales with ease. For those who can't wait for the sequel in November 2004, we suggest two things, either buy an X-box - Halo is one of the launch titles - or play through it again on Legendary if you've finished it once already for the quintessential Halo experience.