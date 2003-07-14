Fuzion Frenzy - Xbox

With up to four players battling it out over 45 mini games, there is plenty of fun to be had over Fuzion Frenzy. Based around a similar system to that of Crystal Maze you have the choice of different games across different zones as you play either against the computer or against your friends.
You'll notice a lot of the ideas in the mini games from successful genres and games before it, whether it be Bomberman, Micro Machines or even Powerstone and trying to complete the tasks in hand and get the highest score can at times prove difficult for the amount of laughing that can insue.
To give you some option you can either play in a tournament or single game which gives those that need a bit of computer challenge plenty to play with while those you wish to become a master at a particular game can do so as well.
It's a simple idea that has been tried in the past by the likes of Sega and Nintendo with Mario and Sonic Parties alike and failed, but for some reason Microsoft have seemed to got it right and this will give you hours of entertainment. Admittedly you might get a little bored on your own, but then this game is about having a laugh with your (preferably drunk) friends.