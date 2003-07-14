Fuzion Frenzy - Xbox

With up to four players battling it out over 45 mini games, there is plenty of fun to be had over Fuzion Frenzy. Based around a similar system to that of Crystal Maze you have the choice of different games across different zones as you play either against the computer or against your friends.

You'll notice a lot of the ideas in the mini games from successful genres and games before it, whether it be Bomberman, Micro Machines or even Powerstone and trying to complete the tasks in hand and get the highest score can at times prove difficult for the amount of laughing that can insue.

To give you some option you can either play in a tournament or single game which gives those that need a bit of computer challenge plenty to play with while those you wish to become a master at a particular game can do so as well.