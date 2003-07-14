  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game reviews
    4. >
  4. Xbox game reviews

Fuzion Frenzy - Xbox

|
3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £35

Quick verdict

So it’s also multiplayer madness as well. A good laugh, just don’t forget your mates.
Read full verdict

For
  • Addictive
Against
  • Best enjoyed with friends

With up to four players battling it out over 45 mini games, there is plenty of fun to be had over Fuzion Frenzy. Based around a similar system to that of Crystal Maze you have the choice of different games across different zones as you play either against the computer or against your friends.

You'll notice a lot of the ideas in the mini games from successful genres and games before it, whether it be Bomberman, Micro Machines or even Powerstone and trying to complete the tasks in hand and get the highest score can at times prove difficult for the amount of laughing that can insue.

To give you some option you can either play in a tournament or single game which gives those that need a bit of computer challenge plenty to play with while those you wish to become a master at a particular game can do so as well.

Fuzion Frenzy - Xbox
Price when reviewed:
£35
Verdict

It's a simple idea that has been tried in the past by the likes of Sega and Nintendo with Mario and Sonic Parties alike and failed, but for some reason Microsoft have seemed to got it right and this will give you hours of entertainment. Admittedly you might get a little bored on your own, but then this game is about having a laugh with your (preferably drunk) friends.

PopularIn Games
  1. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  2. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  3. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  4. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  5. Fortnite gets new free game mode with v4.5 patch: Playground
  1. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  2. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
  4. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  5. Nintendo Switch Minecraft fans can now play with other console owners, bar one... guess which?
Comments