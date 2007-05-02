Ms. Pac-Man - iPod

So you've got your iPod and you're bored on the train, now what? Well you play some games of course. With the company's latest iPod comes the ability to play games and although they've been slow to appear, they are slowly becoming available.

One of the latest is Ms. Pac-Man the classic retro pill-popping game of the early-80s.

Using the scroll wheel you command Ms. Pac-Man around the course, which is identical to the classic title and its surprisingly easy to master.

The game comes complete with annoying noises and its probably best to play this without sound before you go mad.