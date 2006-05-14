Sega Football Manager Handheld - PSP

With the season now over, footie fans have got till September to keep themselves entertained.

Luckily we've got the World Cup in the middle still to look forward to, but in those moments where football isn't on our big screen TV's, Sega is hoping that fans will turn to their small PSP screens and play Sega Football Manager Handheld instead.

Created by Sports Interactive, the people behind Championship Manager, the game is based on the same stats led premises and once again allows you to rise through the ranks from bottom of the league to champions.

In depth doesn't really do the game justice and gamers can play active leagues from seven countries including England, France, Holland, Italy, Germany, Scotland and Spain.

However those looking for a graphically luscious expereince are likely to be disappointed. Like Champ Manager the game is based entirely on stats with little graphical gameplay.

While gamers might find this a little frustrating on the Xbox360 version also launhced, we found that it works really well here on the PSP and is great for dipping in and out of when you get a spare minute waiting for the bus or Mrs Pocket-lint to get ready.

Gripes? Well the user interface could have been a little easier to use. The system is uses a left hand nav with the main game information displayed to the right of the screen. The left hand nav for the most part does the trick, however at times we did get slightly confused as to what we were expected to press next.