Sega Casino – Nintendo DS

It was recently reported that Nintendo are planning to market its handheld console - the Nintendo DS - to the SAGA market, breaking away from its traditional kids image.

So with that news its no surprise that Sega has launched Sega Casino an 18+ game for mums and dads keen to have a play with their sons or daughters' console once they’ve gone to bed.

So what do you get for your gambling cash? Well you get 11 games including Blackjack, Craps, Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, Baccarat, Roulette and 7 Card Stud Poker.

The games are broken down into a number of rooms from $100-$1000 minimum bets and you have to win enough cash to access the high roller tables. The game also only offers you a fraction of the tables at the start with the emphasis of making you win more cash before opening up all the games.

Luckily the games that are available to start with are the tried and trusted favourites and these include the Blackjack, Craps, Roulette and Texas Hold ‘Em Poker.

The games are all controlled by the touch screen and in the case of Roulette this means the bottom screen is the board and the top screen, the wheel. For other games the top screen is the dealer and it’s a good way of displaying the information without clogging up the screen.

Gameplay wise there are three variations and these are Free Mode, Game Mode and Multiplayer. The Game Mode is the crux of the game and its here that you can use your $2500 starter money to build up your cash pile.

Mulitplayer allows you to play up to four other players at either Blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em and 7 Card Stud.