Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Liberty City Stories - PSP

GTA might have won numerous accolades, been nominated for our very own Fluffies and sold over 1.5 million copies on the PlayStation 2, but can the success continue on Sony’s new handheld games console the PSP? We lock ourselves in a room for a whole weekend to find out.

The game is set back in gun-toting, pimp-busting, gang-fighting Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto III, albeit a decade later - the city has changed slightly but the road layout is virtually the same.

The game's very adult content, of crime, swearing and killing justifies the 18 BBFC certificate on the box, and any mum or dad unaware of what their 10-year-old son has asked for Christmas should be aware of this.

The streets maybe the same, but that is as far as it goes and the levels and tasks are all new. Unlike previous versions ported to handheld consoles like the Game Boy Advanced, this isn’t just a straight copy of something we’ve seen before.

So what do you get for your buck? For starters, 3D graphics as good as San Andreas on the PlayStation 2. Whether you’re racing a hot ride or gunning down bad guys to win favour with the mafia, the graphics are very impressive.

Likewise the tightly knitted storyline doesn’t let the side down as you complete short mission after mission. Rockstar has said that to recognise the fact most people will be playing it on the commute missions have been designed to not take quite so long as perhaps die hard fans have come to expect. The average is a couple of minutes and this ultimately means the game is certainly more approachable.

As with all the GTA games, the levels aren’t linear devices to perpetuate the storyline and veering off the beaten path can see you take up a diverse range of jobs from taxi driver to vigilante to even a noodle delivery guy with special missions dotted around the game to find and complete in part of the appeal.

GTA San Andreas owners will notice the distinct lack of role playing element. Unlike the PS2 version you can’t spend most of your time in the fried chicken shop getting fat only to then spend the rest of the game trying to burn it off again with plenty of exercise, but you can spend a whole commute dropping people off at the hospital pretending to be an ambulance driver.