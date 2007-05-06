F.E.A.R - PS3

Okay, so F.E.A.R has been out for some time on the Xbox 360 and the PC, but now PlayStation 3 console gamers get their chance to be scared half to death by a video game. So should you bother? We pick up our controller and find out.

If you've played any of the previous versions on the 360 or the PC, it's fair to say that you've seen and been scared before. Vivendi, the game's publisher, have promised an extra level and an extra weapon exclusive to the PS3, but that's hardly a justification to go out and spend another £40 is it?

Now that's out of the way, what of the game? Carrying an 18 rating and for good reason, F.E.A.R is a cross between horror game Silent Hill and your regular First Person Shooter.

According to the storyline, a mysterious paramilitary force infiltrates a multi-billion dollar aerospace compound, taking hostages but issuing no demands. A Special Forces team is sent in by the government to contain the situation, but contact is severed as an eerie signal interrupts radio communications. When the interference subsides moments later, the team has been obliterated. Live footage of the massacre shows an inexplicable wave of destruction tearing the soldiers apart before they can even react.

In light of the desperate situation the F.E.A.R team is assembled. As part of this elite classified strike force created to deal with the most unusual and shocking of threats, your mission is simple: eliminate the intruders at any cost. Determine the origin of the signal and contain this crisis before it spirals out of control.

What basically ensues is good gun toting gameplay in dark corridors and plenty of "what was that?" moments. For full effect we would suggest playing it with the lights out.

Of course being part of a government hit squad that doesn't exist, does mean you get some cool toys to play with, mainly the slow-mo button. Press it and the world, as you might have guessed, slows down so you can pick off all the baddies before the world speeds back up to normal. It only lasts a couple of seconds, but will get you out of a jam if used effectively. As with all cool toys you can't use it all the time and you've got to wait for it to recharge before using it again.

But what stands this game out (it's no Gears of War) is the enemy AI, flanking you where possible and drawing you into fights rather than standing still waiting to get hit, it certainly keeps you on your toes.

Other than that, it's business as usual with great graphics (not as good as the Xbox 360's however) and even better sound. We especially like the supernatural flashbacks.