  The Godfather Dons Edition - PS3

If you read our views on EA’s last Godfather title, you’ll know just what to expect here.

Making its first appearance way back in the early months of 2006, this Grand Theft Auto style free roaming driver and shooter simply didn’t cut the mustard. And if it couldn’t keep up with the likes of Saint’s Row back then, what hope does it have against the incredible Crackdown now?

Still, those money making maniacs at EA have still seen fit to get The Godfather out on the PS3. Why the Don’s Edition? Well, there’s a few extra missions presumably to tempt some poor schmuck to part with their hard earned green. We’ve got the lingo down at least.

Just like the previous versions, Don’s Edition opens with you witnessing the murder of your father in the street. Your Eye-talian mother wants to keep you safe, so she turns to the Don himself for help.

But our definition of safe and the Don’s are two different things. He signs you up to the Corleone mafia machine and your gun toting ways begin. Talk about out of the frying pan and into the fire.

There’s plenty of cutscenes based on famous parts of the film and thankfully these include most of the original cast. You even get to poke your nose in on some of the film’s biggest set pieces, so you can really flex your Mafioso muscle to the max.

Using both your brain and brawn, you’ll scare shop owners to offer up oodles of cash in exchange for protection and batter any hoodlum that threatens your patch.

Then there’s the driving model that infuriated us before. Sad to say, it’s still exactly the same so expect to chuck the pad at your TV all over again. We need to work on our Italian swearing.