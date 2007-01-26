  Lemmings – PS2

Lemmings appeared as something of a surprise in our review pile here at Pocket-lint. It was with some trepidation that we loaded it up, expecting some new-fangled bastardisation of the classic game that we first played on the Acorn Archimedes back in the early-90s.

So it was some surprise to find that it is the same thing. Graphically, it looks similar, and the game is so true to older versions that we could remember the solution to the first 20 or so levels.

So what is the difference? Well, they have made this Lemmings for the EyeToy. As well as the standard games, with various levels, there is the new EyeToy version. As you’d expect, you use the camera to control the games, with some hilarious results.

Rather than using builders, for example, you use your arm and the lemmings walk across your arm to avoid the pitfalls that await them. Sounds simple? Well, clear some space and stretch before playing, because you might find yourself having to use a rogue leg to divert some lemmings that have gone astray – a great twist on the classic game.

You also get some new twists like a fast-forward, which I can’t remember ever finding on the original title, but it certainly saves a lot of time getting the last of your lemmings in.

As this is the age of the Internet, there is also an online element where you can share levels that you design yourself – and download those from other players giving the game an extra dimension. Whilst this level of integration is interesting, it’s not really anything to write home about.