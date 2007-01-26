  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game reviews
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game reviews

Lemmings – PS2

|
  Lemmings – PS2
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £24.99

Quick verdict

A great update for the PS2 and well worth adding to your collection
Read full verdict

For
  • EyeToy integration
  • Great family game
  • Good clean fun
Against
  • Online aspects fairly mundane

Lemmings appeared as something of a surprise in our review pile here at Pocket-lint. It was with some trepidation that we loaded it up, expecting some new-fangled bastardisation of the classic game that we first played on the Acorn Archimedes back in the early-90s.

So it was some surprise to find that it is the same thing. Graphically, it looks similar, and the game is so true to older versions that we could remember the solution to the first 20 or so levels.

So what is the difference? Well, they have made this Lemmings for the EyeToy. As well as the standard games, with various levels, there is the new EyeToy version. As you’d expect, you use the camera to control the games, with some hilarious results.

Rather than using builders, for example, you use your arm and the lemmings walk across your arm to avoid the pitfalls that await them. Sounds simple? Well, clear some space and stretch before playing, because you might find yourself having to use a rogue leg to divert some lemmings that have gone astray – a great twist on the classic game.

You also get some new twists like a fast-forward, which I can’t remember ever finding on the original title, but it certainly saves a lot of time getting the last of your lemmings in.

As this is the age of the Internet, there is also an online element where you can share levels that you design yourself – and download those from other players giving the game an extra dimension. Whilst this level of integration is interesting, it’s not really anything to write home about.

Verdict

All in all, Lemmings remains a great family game, good clean fun and highly addictive. Whilst it might lack the graphics of a modern FPS, it gives you a warm wholesome feeling inside and that great retro twist. Lemmings has stood the test of time and will continue to delight, I’m sure, for years to come.

Lemmings – PS2 deals

Lemmings – PS2
£24.99
£24.99
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Games
Great Xbox One deal, get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold and free £10 voucher for just £14.99
Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
Fallout 76 review: What’s all the fuss about?
PlayStation Classic review: Fun-filled 90s party but with a few no-shows
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Comments