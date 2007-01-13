Buzz Sports - PS2

Over a year on and Buzz, the quiz came for the PlayStation 2 has become a surprise hit, so much so that a wealth of other titles based around the quiz show and accompanying buzzers has been released by Sony. We take a look at one of the latest - Buzz Sports.

Buzz Sports features support for up to eight players with 10 individual rounds to battle through, including Spin and World of Sport, Finish Line, Estimation and old Buzz favourites like Points Builder & Pass the Bomb.

You can either buy the game on its own if you're already a fan of the series or with the four controllers to control the game just like previous versions.

Adding the controllers gives you a sense that you are playing something much more than just another quiz game on the PS2 and also means that players who aren't used to playing on the PS2 - i.e. your parents won't be confused by which button to press when the time comes.

The controllers, which all trail into a single dongle that then plugs into your PlayStation's USB slot, have four colour-coded buttons and then the big red buzzer button on the top.

Like other Buzz titles, the game itself takes the guise of a tongue-in-cheek game show. Players can choose to battle it out on their own or as expected and preferred, play up to eight players against each other.

To differentiate between who is who, there are a number of characters to choose from and you can further set colour schemes, clothes and buzzer noises.

In-game and you can choose to play a short, medium or long game either single player or multiplayer and there are new games like Time Builder to master.

Games are spilt into a number of different levels with the game format changing with each one. Games range from players being rewarded points not only if they get the question right, but how fast - to later levels including game formats like Pass the Bomb where you have to not be left with bomb when it goes off. A banking the points round similar to The Weakest Link can also be found and more faster question rounds like Snap and Fastest Finger where you've got to beat your opponents to the punch. Each question has a timer on it to avoid someone sitting in the corner taking forever.

Where Buzz sports varies from previous titles is, as you might have expected, the questions are all based around sports. Everything from football to darts to horse riding is included and depending on your knowledge of the sports will depend on how you fair. Professing to not know too much we were still able to under plenty of questions, although not enough to dominate every one.

Sitting at home on your own in a cold house without a couple of beers will mean this game looks staid and contrived. Put the fire on, invite a crowd around and get the beers flowing and the game brings on a whole different feeling as you all become uber-competitive to be crowned the winner.

Win however and being rewarded with unlocking extra levels, getting access to a batch of new questions or opening up special characters won't be anywhere in sight.