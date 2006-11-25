  Killzone Liberation - PSP

It's the usual story, set 2 months after the events of Killzone found on the PS2 most of southern Vekta is still under Helghast control.

According to the story, the rules of war have been cast aside with the Helghast General, Metrac, employing brutal measures in order to seize the initiative and strengthen his position further.

Basically for you this means that it’s a no holds barred shooting/fighting match where the enemy plays dirty - and after a short tutorial the game lives up to its word.

Plenty of shooting and running around later and you'll be able to catch your breath, as long as you've haven't strained your eyes too much. Why? Well because the action is incredibly small for some reason with the game's developers giving you a far reaching top down camera angle rather than one that is up close and personal.

In respect to gameplay it does mean you can see what's coming around the corner, however only as we've just said you can't see things that small.

With the usual array of weapons and grenades this isn't anything that is going to smash the genre, but it is none the less good shooting fun in a canon fodder sort of way.