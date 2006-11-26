Lumines II - PSP

The sequel to what Pocket-lint called the game of the year for 2005, Lumines the puzzle game is back on the PSP.

Changing publisher, but not gameplay - for those in the dark, you control the placement of squares made of four smaller block pieces that are dropped into the playing field, one at a time, to form same-colour rectangles.

As you place these blocks a line sweeps across your playing area and wipes the same-colour rectangles away.

Like Tetris it's highly addictive and one that will have you coming back for more and more.

Unmatched blocks pile up and the game ends when the pile gets to the top of the playing screen.

So it was with some surprise that Lumines II appeared on our desk, because for all intents and purposes it's virtually identical to the original classic.

In fact, the only thing we can spot that is different is the music and colours of the boxes that appear in the game.