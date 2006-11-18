  1. Home
SingStar Legends – PS2

4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £19.99

Another great selection for parties, some heavyweight crooning will surely follow
For
  • Variety of tracks
Against
  • Perhaps a little too diverse

The latest selection of songs for budding popstars is SongStar Legends. If you have stumbled into this review with no idea of what SingStar is, or click on the tag to the right of this review. As the name suggests, this is essentially a collection of timeless tracks. Well, Smells Like Teen Spirit is certainly a classic, but whether it sits happily alongside a bit of Tina Turner is open to debate.

What it really means is that Mum, Dad and the miserable teenage delinquent in the corner will all have something to get stuck in to. As with the SingStar Rocks! review, there is little to add here, except perhaps that we’ve found a little option that hadn’t been noticed before – the change disc option.

This means you can swap between discs in your growing collection of SingStar discs, without resetting the scores. Brilliant!

As previously, you can buy Legends on its own, or with the mics.

• Aretha Franklin - Respect
• Barry White - You're The First, The Last, My Everything
• Black Sabbath - Paranoid
• Blur - Parklife
• David Bowie - Life On Mars?
• Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence
• Dusty Springfield - Son Of A Preacher Man
• Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong - Let's Call The Whole Thing Off
• Elton John - Rocket Man
• Elvis Presley - Blue Suede Shoes
• Jackie Wilson - Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want To Meet)
• John Lennon - Imagine
• Johnnny Cash - Ring Of Fire
• Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
• Madonna - Papa Don't Preach
• Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine
• Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
• Patsy Cline - Crazy
• Pet Shop Boys - Always On My Mind
• Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug
• Sam Cooke - What A Wonderful World
• The Jackson 5 - I Want You Back
• The Monkees - Daydream Believer
• The Police - Roxanne
• The Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
• The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil
• The Smiths - This Charming Man
• Tina Turner - What's Love Got To Do With It?
• U2 - Vertigo
• Whitney Houston - The Greatest Love Of All

Verdict

Another fine selection of tracks, any fan of the game will want to add this to their collection this Christmas.

