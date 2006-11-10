  SingStar Rocks! - PS2

When it comes to SingStar, the content of these reviews can only get less and less. Afterall, this is really just an addition of extra tracks. But what a collection it is.



Although I’d like to add that I’d happily upgrade my score to 9 as over the past few years I’ve had many great nights belting out wholly inappropriate songs.



As with the other SingStar titles you can get Rocks! with the microphones or without them if you already have a set.



The thing you will notice about SingStar Rocks! is that is contains some eminently singable tracks, especially if you are a bloke and especially if you have had a few beers before hand.



Little else remains to mention here other than the listing:



• Bloc Party - Banquet

• Blur - Song 2

• Bowling for Soup - 1985

• Coldplay - Speed Of Sound

• Deep Purple - Smoke on the water

• Franz Ferdinand - Do You Want To

• Gwen Stefani - What Are You Waiting For?

• Hard Fi - Hard To Beat

• Hole - Celebrity Skin

• Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

• Kasabian - Club Foot

• Keane - Everybodys Changing

• Kings of Leon - The Bucket

• KT Tunstall - Black horse and the Cherry Tree

• Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure

• Nirvana - Come As You Are

• Queen - Don't Stop Me Now

• Queens of the Stone Age - Go With the Flow

• Razorlight - Somewhere Else

• Snow Patrol - Run

• Stereophonics - Dakota

• The Bravery - An Honest Mistake

• The Cardigans - My Favourite Game

• The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So

• The Killers - Somebody Told Me

• The Offspring - Self-Esteem

• The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black

• The Scorpions - Wind of Change

• The Undertones - Teenage Kicks

• Thin Lizzy - The Boys are Back In Town

Verdict The franchise is carefully releasing titles to keep the SingStar magic alive – ‘80s obviously appeals to a certain generation of 30 somethings. In Rocks! we get a great selection of songs that will appeal to a distinct subset of singers – those that want to rock, and perhaps those that now class themselves as “dads”.