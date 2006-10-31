Mercury Meltdown - PSP

Remember that game you used to play as a kid that involved you moving a small ball baring through a wooden maze without letting it fall down through any of the holes? Well think of that, but intensified and that's probably the best way to describe Mercury Meltdown from Ignition.

The second in the series, the game once again lets you take control of a liquid Mercury "blob" and then spend the next 160 levels avoiding various obstacles and hazards to reach the end goal.

To spruce things up a bit, the Mercury blob itself has now been given an overhaul and has four varying "states" Normal, Solid, Fast and Slow. These states add an extra dimension to the game play and according to Ignition allow for large complex levels than seen in the previous outing.

The extra level of toughness is that, as you might have guessed, Mercury isn't exactly a solid so how much you scrape the sides of the walls will decide how much your ball stays in one piece.

As with all puzzle games, the levels themselves start off fairly easy with a nice learning curve and plenty of chance to earn bonuses along the way.