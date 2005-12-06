Shadow the Hedgehog - PS2

Yes you read that right, Sonic is so last decade darling. But can the new Shadow take Sonic's crown? We take a look and find out.

First appearing in Sonic Adventures 2 and then more recently in Sonic Heroes. He is the darker of the two hedgehogs with an unknown past and everyone out to get him.

The story follows Shadow struggling to unveil his true identity: was he created to save humankind or to do the evil bidding of the dark side? His only clues are his own forgotten memories, and those secrets can only be unlocked through the powers of seven Chaos Emeralds which you must battle through countless levels to find.

The gameplay is classic Sonic stuff with the majority of the time you charging at the screen, trying to get past the bad guys and collect as many rings as possible before you reach the final checkpoint.

Thoughout the levels certain characters are talking to you, but there is so much additional noise, like gun fire (yes you can now fire guns in this version), explosions and the soundtrack that you never really have a real idea of what is going on unless you stop to pause. Trouble is, do this and it inevitably involves your demise.

Not that it matters much anyway, as for the most part you can keep charging forward missing most of the bad guys and still get to the end to complete the level with little effort.