Everybodys Golf - PS2

Everybody's Golf is a typical arcade golfing game with loud colours, oversized characters and the usual array of modes and options ranging from single player action to multiplayer fun.

The idea of the game is at you've got to score points by playing consistently good shots rather than just getting a steady flow of birdies or eagles. Points equal money to spend in the shop and it's here that you can buy additional items such as more golf clubs or clothing to kit out your players.

The game play couldn't be further from the likes of Tiger Woods if it tried and realism is kept to an all time low. The very Japanese characters all do funny dances when they get a good shot in or storm off in a tantrum if you end up in the rough. A particularly good shot will be rewarded with fireworks.

Commentary, rather than from golfing greats, comes in the shape of the odd comment thrown in from the crowd and these range from “chin up” to “nice shot” but nothing more.

Get fed up of regular golf on the fairway and there are two mini-golf levels to play as well, but don't expect to be challenged too hard in either arena, with both 9-hole courses easy to crack.

Taking a swing at the ball involves the usual power bar along the bottom of the screen and making sure you hit it at the right time will mean either a good or bad shot. There isn't much to put you off and so after a couple of goes you can have it down to a fine art with ease.