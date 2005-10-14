  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game reviews
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game reviews

Wallace and Gromit - The Curse of the Were Rabbit - PS2

|
1/8  
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
2.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £35

Quick verdict

The film may be getting rave reviews, but the same can't be said for the game tie-in
Read full verdict

For
  • Ability to play both Wallace and Gromit
Against
  • Very repetitive

Wallace and Gromit might have taken the number one spot at the US box office, but does the video game live up to the film? We go searching for were rabbits to find out.

Wallace & Gromit - The Curse of the Were Rabbit suffers the same fate that befalls most film game tie-ins, the challnge of trying to get a linear storyline to work in an interactive environment. Unfortunately for the game's makers, they haven't succeeded.

The problem is that the game follows the usual formula. Cutscene of movie, action, another cutscene, a bit more action, make sure things are done in order of the film else you will only confuse.

With that in mind you get to play either Wallace or Gromit and go through the levels helping the other character out.

Predictably there are tasks that only one of the characters can do, and it's at this point that you must switch souls to complete the task and ultimately the level.

Levels stick close to the film and all the other characters are here in full polygon Technicolor. Characters aside, the levels are all very repetitive and it seems you've never quiet got all the rabbits that are threatening to eat the prize vegetables. Catch them and more appear and after a short time it starts to get incredibly dull.

While we understand this game is squarely aimed at children, there is nothing really here to entertain them longer than 5 minutes, even if you think you are a child at heart. No mini-games, no exciting challenges, just an endless supply of those rabbits.

Verdict

The film maybe getting rave reviews, but the same can't be said for the game tie-in.

Disappointing Gromit.

Wallace and Gromit - The Curse of the Were Rabbit - PS2 deals

Wallace and Gromit - The Curse of the Were Rabbit - PS2
£35
£35
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Games
Great Xbox One deal, get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold and free £10 voucher for just £14.99
Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
Fallout 76 review: What’s all the fuss about?
PlayStation Classic review: Fun-filled 90s party but with a few no-shows
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Comments