  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game reviews
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game reviews

Logic 3 Sound System - PSP

|
1/4  
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £50

Quick verdict

The Sound System slightly under-performs against the Logitech offering but the overall package is considerably better
Read full verdict

For
  • Charges your PSP when in use
  • Easy to use
Against
  • Sound isn't as good as the Logitech offering

Need a speaker system for your PSP? Well Logic 3 thinks it has the answer with the PSP Sound System a “Home Theatre System for the PSP”. But has the speaker set got what it takes to bring your UMD movies to life? Pocket-lint plugs it in to find out.

While Logitech has opted for a fudged speaker set for the PlayStation Portable, Logic 3's approach couldn't be any more different.

Big, black and shiny, Logic 3 has designed a system specifically for the PSP and the results are far more impressive than the PlayGear Amp.

Just like the Logitech's offering the PSP takes centre stage, however unlike the PlayGear Amp, the PSP comfortably sits in the speaker set as if it were a docking station.

In fact that's exactly what it is. When connected via the headphone and power sockets, the PSP will be charged when in use and this time the volume controls and on/off switch that control both the speaker set and the PSP are on the front in clear view and easy to operate.

Acting as the stand so the unit does topple over is a large 6 watt subwoofer speaker that folds down away from the PSP. This means that even though the console is held tightly in the docking station you can still swap UMD disks easily as well as having access to all the ports.

In an attempt to offer something a litte more than just regular sound, the Sound System sports a 3D button on the front of it. The button promises to enrich the sound with a wider effect. Pressing it did make a slight difference, but nothing to write home about.

When you're not using the Sound System for the PSP you can connect other devices like an MP3 player to the unit via its line-in socket at the rear of the player.

Verdict

For portability the player can take four AA batteries and it also comes with a hard plastic covering to protect the speakers and then a soft fabric case so nothing gets scratched.

Those wishing to play games at the same time can use the included cable, however you cannot charge the console at the same time.

The system slightly under-performs against the Logitech offering the overall package is considerably better.

Logic 3 Sound System - PSP deals

Logic 3 Sound System - PSP
£50
£50
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Games
Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
Great Xbox One deal, get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold and free £10 voucher for just £14.99
Fallout 76 review: What’s all the fuss about?
PlayStation Classic review: Fun-filled 90s party but with a few no-shows
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Comments