With the Incredibles taking the box-office by storm you didn’t for one minute think that you could get away with out a computerised version for the kids to play did you? As with any good film there is always a tie-in to perpetuate the marketing machine. For the most part game tie-ins are just that, tie-ins.

When you get a cast as good as the one in the movie however, you can only hope that the game will break the mould.

From the start you realise that this is no simple movie tie-in, the game is classic 3D action adventure at its best. Better still you get to play all the characters from the film, Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, Dash and Violet and as expected each character has his or her own strengths and weaknesses. Elastigirl can jump great distances, Dash run fast and Mr Incredible uses brute force in defeating evil and the henchmen sent to stop you.

Gameplay never really brings any sweat in puzzle solving, but then you get the feeling this game is to entertain rather than give you difficult puzzles to solve.

That said, those hoping to breeze through the levels because they’ve seen the film will be disappointed because they don’t 100 per cent copy of the films storyline - a good thing in our books.

As for the graphics, this is the part that really brings this game alive and while they aren’t anything groundbreaking for the PS2, they still maintain their stylised cartoon feel.