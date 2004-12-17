Ratchet and Clank 3

Ratchet & Clank return to our consoles in the latest instalment of their wacky world-saving adventure. Owners of the earlier titles in the series will step right into it. From the off though, we did find that the cutscenes were both long and boring. Okay, so they fill in a lot of story, and the cartoon-style animation will entertain the kids, but it can be annoying.



The biggest change here is the multiplayer mode - you can play split screen style with up to four people, or online with Network Play. You basically get the capture the flag, deathmatch and siege modes - including vehicle use and so on. The single player mode has been tweaked slightly, being more first person shooter, and less ‘platformy’, but there is still a lot of running and jumping to be done.



The balance is good for people wanting a quick blast at the game, because the levels can be quite easy - the storyline doesn’t challenge the grey matter either. However, there is a lot hiding within, and to get the most out of it, real fans will get immersed and explore thoroughly, and this is the best way to get the most out of the game.



There is definitely a sense of humour working here and some of the visuals will make you laugh in that classic ‘only in a computer game’ way, such as the moment you get eaten by a giant jumping fish. Kids will love that, but the more serious gamers might find it annoying.

Verdict Overall it looks and sounds good. All the characters from the first two games are still here and fans will appreciate the improvements. Those after something fun to play online will find it in R&C3. The flip side is that if you don't do platform games, then you might not really get on with Ratchet & Clank.