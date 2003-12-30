  Destruction Derby Arenas - PS2

When we grew up playing racing games you had to do you best to avoid trying to break or even scratch the car. Destruction Derby Arena seems turns this on its head and the whole point of the game in to do you best in not only trashing your car, but everyone else's on the track.

Those looking for a challenge can opt for the championship mode, which allows you to open further levels, players and cars. Those looking for a quick fix however, can opt for either a wrecking race or destruction derby.

The wrecking race is just as it sounds and you've not only got to come first, but are awarded for the amount of stuff you can trash on the way around and tracks include airports and steel plants to name but a few.

The Destruction Derby element isn't as demanding on the brain and the main gist is to smash your opponents cars until they explode and thus die. As with the wrecking race the better the style in which you complete your task the more points you gain and the last man standing with the most points is declared the winner.