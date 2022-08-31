The Last of Us Part 1 review: The best keeps getting better

(Pocket-lint) - Anyone who's owned a PlayStation console over the last three generations will undoubtedly have heard of The Last of Us, even if they haven't played it yet. And, if you are in the latter category, here's your chance.

Naughty Dog has once again remastered arguably its finest game, this time for PS5 and (coming soon) PC, and has given it far more than a visual makeover. In fact, there are so many new tweaks and enhancements that even if you've played the original and its PS4 remake, there are plenty of excuses to revisit Joel and Ellie's first adventure once more.

So this is not just a money-grabbing venture. it offers the very best way to experience The Last of Us Part 1 one last time. And here's why.

Our quick take Continued meddling in a hugely successful entertainment property is not always a good thing - just compare the latest versions of the original Star Wars trilogy to their 1970s/80s releases. However, even though The Last of Us was already remastered when the PS4 launched, this PS5 remake is so extensive that it truly feels like a better game all round. One that more closely matches Part 2 in scope and feel. The clever part about the process is that it does so without losing sight or style of the 2013 classic. The new character models and animations, better lighting system, improved AI, and even expanded foliage each enhance the experience greatly, but without taking away what made us love the game in the first place. It's still The Last of Us - just improved in just about every way possible. There really isn't any better credit than that. In Part 1, we have debatably the best game out there made, well, better.

5 stars - Pocket-lint editors choice For Stunning graphical rework without taking away from the original art direction

Great use of DualSense features

Excellent new accessibility options

Still one of the very best games around Against Maybe could have repackaged it with Part 2 included

For those that don't know, The Last of Us was first released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, just as the PS4 was coming to market. It was one of the last big first-party exclusives to grace that console and, as such, was so far above most everything else that was available.

The technology was pushed to its very brink, while the script, story and character development was (is) Hollywood standard.

Soon after, developer Naughty Dog treated us to a remaster for PlayStation 4, with upgraded 1080p graphics and 60 frames-per-second play. You also got a photo mode for the first time.

Now though, with the PlayStation 5 offering development capabilities that far surpass those of the previous two machines, a new version of the game has arrived with more than a resolution boost.

There are a number of key enhancements to The Last of Us Part 1. You do get improved fidelity - up to 4K Ultra HD - but character models haven't just been given a lick of paint, they are reworked.

Facial expressions and detail are much better, the lighting engine has been tweaked, scenery expanded upon. Indeed, just about everything in the game has been tweaked - sometimes subtly, sometimes more overtly. But all without impinging on the spirit of the original.

Enemy AI has also been overhauled, which can make stealth and fight sequences feel more realistic than before. And, even the DualSense controller is now used to add immersion - such as when drawing an arrow with the bow, whereby the adaptive trigger produces more resistance.

In short, the game now feels more like a sister to TLOU Part 2, rather than a decade-old precursor.

Of course, the story is untouched. As before, The Last of Us Part 1 centres on disgruntled survivor Joel and his journey across a post-apocalyptic mid-American with Ellie - a girl who might hold the future of humanity in her genes.

At first, he's a reluctant father figure but eventually the two become inseparable. And it is the forging of this relationship that has always made the game so captivating - even after numerous playthroughs.

Along the way, they will also face threats from other human survivors and the infected - clickers, runners and other zombie-like creatures which mainly haint the darkest zones. These are deadly and provide memorable battles and stealth sequences, with a few resources and upgraded weapons available to you for help.

The game can be downright scary at times, but unlike most survival horror titles, it is the humanity (or lack thereof) that's more impactful. There is just as much satisfaction in meeting friends than foes, while some of the most memorable sequences involve bands of bandits that out-monster any of the traditional fiends.

Much of the game is also reminiscent of Naughty Dog's other main masterpiece series, Uncharted, with the occasional puzzle in your path and, more significantly, duck-and-cover style combat mechanics.

As well as the ability to take out enemies using your hands or shivs (hand-crafted knives), you find guns along the way for long-distance shoot-outs. However, ammo is in short supply, so you need to assess each sequence wisely in order to navigate it successfully. Seasoned players will no doubt be totally au fait with this, but it's worth remembering that the AI has been improved, so flanking and enemy positions may make familiar battles less so this time around.

What hasn't made the cut for this release is Factions - the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us. That is apparently coming as a standalone release somewhere down the line, with a new version of the online addition currently in development. What you do get with Part 1 is Left Behind, the original downloadable content that was also included with the remastered version on PS4.

Like Part 1, this version of the DLC has been given the same remake treatment as the main game. It's selectable from the menu too, so you can play it anytime you like, although we recommend you finish the main story first as it contains spoilers and fits into the story at a very specific point.

Also added are a swathe of accessibility features, plus a speedrun option that switches on an in-game timer. You can also play the game with permadeath, with your progress completely halting if you die. You'd be mad to go for that, even when you've played it as many times as us, but at least it's offered for the true hardcore fans.

On top of those, there are two graphics modes on offer - performance and fidelity.

The latter favours a native 4K resolution over frame rate, offering a 40fps target that's only worth considering if you have a VRR-enabled TV. We found it too juddery for comfortable play.

The other gives you a dynamic 4K or 1440p resolution and 60fps. It's our mode of choice, by far. The images are still exceptional and the action is much smoother, VRR or no.

To recap In all honesty, you could remake The Last of Us from mash potato and it'd still be the best game around. That Naughty Dog has gone above and beyond with this remake, without reducing or altering its impact, is something to behold. It has presented a favourite in a format that only enhances it more. Perhaps the studio could have bundled it with a tweaked version of Part 2 for a more complete package, but that really is splitting at hairs. This is the best game around in the very best format possible and therefore continues to be essential no matter how many times you've stepped into Joel's well-trodden shoes before.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.