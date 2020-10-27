PlayStation 5 in pictures: Our first look at the PS5

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 has arrived at Pocket-lint and, while we can't yet show you it running, we can talk about the shape, design and sheer size of the console. Spoiler alert: it's massive.

It's also a real looker when you get up close to one in the flesh. As is the DualSense controller.

One thing to note, it's pretty heavy to get out of the box it comes in - which also includes the controller, a stand (not pictured), high speed HDMI cable, USB-C to USB-A cable, and a figure of eight power lead.

However, once stood on its end it looks majestic. Sadly though, we doubt many would have the space to do that. We, for example, have a TV cabinet under a wall-mounted OLED and it actually obstructs the screen if you leave it exposed.

Luckily, it can also lie horizontal, with the stand adaptable, so you can fit it in the cabinet itself. That's a shame as we're rather fond of the design aesthetic with its large faceplates or " blades". They don't feel as plasticky as we were expecting, and the entire console is well manufactured we feel.

We have the standard PS5, which comes with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive - which adds a bump to the side. While on the front you get a USB-C port, USB port and a physical on/off switch.

On the rear, there are another two USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI and a power socket. And, anyone concerned about cooling need not worry, there are angled heat ports all over the shop. Hopefully this means it won't end up sounding like an asthmatic leaf blower, like our PS4 Pro.

The DualSense controller might take a bit of getting used to if you, like us, are nigh-on fused to your DualShock 4.

Its redesigned shape is more Xbox-esque, but it doesn't quite feel like that in the hand. The adaptive triggers - right and left - are spongy but, from what we've heard before, that will change depending on the game.

There's a decent weight to the DualSense and it feels suitably premium. We always felt the DualShocks were little plasticky in the past.

We can't wait to use it for gaming, especially with some of the titles that have features that make great use of its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

First Impressions We can't really talk much more at present, but have already started our in-depth review process. For now, check out our pictures and be settled in the knowledge that the PlayStation 5 quite a beautiful machine up close. Yes, it is huge - just look at our pictures of it up against a mug and bottle of wine - but we suspect that will have great benefit to heat dissipation further down the line. The PS5 will be available in the US from 12 November 2020, the UK from 19 November. Come back soon for our full review.

Writing by Rik Henderson.