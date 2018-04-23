Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive

Back in 2012, during the Games Developers Conference that year, developer Quantic Dream debuted a graphical tech demo running in real time on a PlayStation 3. It starred Kara, a sophisticated android being built on an assembly line and gaining a form of sentience.

It was simply jaw-dropping considering the console hardware at the time.

Company founder David Cage didn't plan for it to become a game at the time, just a demo. But Kara stayed firmly in his mind over the years as he kept wondering what would have happened to her next.

So, when deciding on Quantic's Dream's first PlayStation 4 game he decided that the continuation of Kara's story would be a perfect fit.

Hence, Detroit: Become Human was born.

It's only Quantic Dream's fifth game in almost two decades and follows a similar interactive adventure format to its immediate predecessors: Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. But, the developer promises, features more gameplay and control than either. We played the intitial two hours of so of the first act in order to find out what that means.

We loved Heavy Rain, less so Beyond: Two Souls, but both felt more like taking part in an interactive movie than actual adventure games. There were distinct gameplay elements, but we couldn't help feeling that everything was predetermined. Yes, there were branching plot lines that changed depending on our actions, but they were within relatively linear paths. Nothing we did - until each game's conclusion - really seemed to matter that much.

Not so Detroit: Become Human.

It is Quantic Dream's most ambitious project to date, by some distance. There are so many story branches that one game run-through can feel very different to another. And major, playable characters can die in chapters and never be seen again. There is also less reliance on cut-scenes and more interaction, even when simply performing seemingly meaningless tasks.

It is designed so that you feel part of and in control

That's not to say it's not one massive choose your own adventure - a flow chart shown after each chapter proves it - it's just that the level of choice feels greater. Something we discovered in our hands-on play.

You also feel like there is more variety in gameplay through the use of three different characters throughout - as long as you don't lose one along the way, that is. Each is sufficiently different in style and personality to make their sections feel different, even when the gameplay mechanics are repeated. And as their stories intertwine down the line, you feel even more that your actions with one are directly linked with the outcomes of another.

The game starts with you in control of Connor, an android that has been designed to be smarter and more advanced than the general models available to the general public.

Indeed, all of the playable characters are androids in the 2038 near-future version of Detroit, but while Kara and Markus end up breaking out of their programming (for reasons you discover in the first couple of hours play), Connor is an authoritarian figure - a cop who is tasked with seeking out and arresting or eliminating malfunctioning counterparts.

Yep, Blade Runner is clearly an inspiration, as are the works of Asimov, but Quantic Dream has also added its own twist to the genre tropes. Connor can decide which is the best action to take in a given situation, even at the cost of his own life and this often presents many choices of gameplay style to the player. We suggest you try not to, but you can even kill him off in the prologue before the titles have rolled - and then he'll not appear in the rest of the game.

Markus is an android tasked with looking after an aged, disabled artist and hasn't a bad circuit in his head until an alarming incident sees him break out of his strict programming and become an integral member of the Deviants resistance movement Connor was designed to destroy.

And then there is Kara, the android who started the entire ball rolling. She is a domestic servant in a troubled household, who also breaks her programming but for a very different reason to Markus.

We don't want to give away too many spoilers, but act one shifts between them in quick bursts to give you a general idea of the plot going forward. It also sets the tone well, making it clear that, while humankind built the machines in the first place to perform menial tasks, it resents their presence for the self-same reasons - hence the need for rebellion.

But Detroit: Become Human is a thriller more than an exercise in social commentary and we can't help but feel we only scratched the surface in our first play. The most amount of action we encountered was during the domestic violence sequence that caused much controversy when used to trail the game during Paris Games Week.

As we can attest, that outing was seen out of context and when actually played it comes across as a very different, still alarming but more relevant set piece. If you make similar choices to us, you will end up in a quicktime style fight, with button presses based on prompts deciding on the outcome. That might disappoint some but it's par for the course for this sort of game.

Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Where Detroit is different to others is that it also adopts a more forensic clue system in the game. You can wander around locations, performing set and optional tasks, but all the while searching for items and objects that can give you more options down the line. Find a gun in a drawer, for example, and later you will be able to hunt it down during a more panicky moment.

If you didn't find it originally, you won't have it available to you later. This gives you more cause to explore your surroundings, mo matter which character you are playing as at the time.

Connor uses clues and forensic studies more than the other two as it's in his very nature, but it's a trait they all share.

We particularly like other game mechanics that make sense simply because you are controlling androids. Freezing time to survey where you need to head next makes sense because it feels like your character's programming. Or rewinding and replaying historical crime scenes (a la the Batman Arkham series) feels like running software through your analytical brain.

We're sure there will be much more to it further into the game, but it felt right from our time spent so far.

We also like the previously mentioned flow chart as it shows branches of the story tree you might have missed, different endings you could have reached and you can even choose to go back to specific moments to start from that point again if you want to change your decisions.

We might not have played the final build of Detroit: Become Human but the version we had looked stunning running on a PS4 Pro. 4K and HDR really shone through, although we're not sure if the former is checkerboard at this moment. We expect so.

The world feels living and breathing and, if there are any cut scenes, they are interspersed so well that you don't notice any change in graphical fidelity.

The motion capture and facial modelling are particularly impressive. And even eyes move realistically - something few games manage adequately.

