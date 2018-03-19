God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return

The all-new God of War is the first in the series built from the ground up for the PlayStation 4 and it looks it. Unveiled to many a gasp and whoop during PlayStation's E3 2016 press conference, we've had to wait a couple more years before getting our own hands on Kratos' spectacular return. But get our hands on it we did indeed.

We've played the first two hours or so of the game, in fact - enough to get a real feel for the final hoo-hah. And at this stage it's looking like it will appeal to old GoW fans and newcomers alike.

The former might initially be put off by the new setting, but it really was time to move on from Greek mythology. As Cory Barlog, director of God of War at SIE Santa Monica Studio, told us during a press briefing in London, the original God of War trilogy had a beginning, middle and end. This is a new chapter in Kratos' life and therefore a new theme makes sense.

Also, considering we're big fans of tv show Vikings (on Amazon Video in the UK, History Channel in the US), flipping to Norse mythology is interesting and filled to the brim with potential. And snow. Something the Ancient Greeks didn't see much of really.

By changing the scene to Midgard it provides a stunning graphical backdrop with a pseudo open world feel and all-new challenges and enemies to face. There are gods to battle and vanquish, of course, but of a strange, different nature to those in the previous trilogy.

Costumes too are inspired by norse warriors and myths - no horns on helmets here, but plenty of fur-lined leather.

This is particularly important as armour changes, along with customisable weapons, are a big feature of this God of War. Different, enhanced armour styles can be crafted and upgraded throughout the game, for both Kratos and his son Atreus, which not only makes the adventure more varied, it adds a flavour of strategy and thought that previous games in the series only touched upon.

Wearing improved armour not only looks good, it increases your stats: strength, runic, defence, vitality, luck and cooldown. The same is true for your son's, which is vital as he's not just an emotive plot tool but an essential ally in skirmishes.

That's because, while you get the Leviathon Axe - which works a bit like Thor's hammer - and Guardian Shield, your son is equipped with the Talon Bow and can be instructed to rain arrows on opponents as you beat them into submission with your melee attacks.

Utilising both leads to many of the game's excellent combo opportunities and, even in the relatively short time we spent with it, made for organic, fast-flowing, varied fights. We cannot wait to get our hands on the real deal.

Combat, of course, has been the centre of every God of War game over the years, but this latest outing feels much more tangible and, well, grown-up. Not only is the action better considered, we feel, with the power of a modern console platform utilised for great effect, it doesn't feel as rushed or arcade-like as before.

The same is true with the general theme of the game. Kratos himself is a very different, mature being than ever before - in no small part thanks to having to look after his son. And his relationship with Atreus is what makes the game seem more serious and touching than we've seen previously.

In its essence, it is a road movie - with one simple quest to scatter the ashes of Kratos' wife (Atreus' mother) on the top of a mountain close by. But even in just the first two hours, the story ebbs and flows to hint at something far more important and weighty - all the while holding your hand through early encounters expertly while you learn the basics.

That in itself is an excellent metaphor for the relationship between Kratos and his offspring, as throughout our hands-on play the younger of the two is taught new skills. And by the end of the first couple of hours, both you and he are better prepared for the dangers that lie ahead.

The other obvious change to previous God of Wars is in presentation. We played the game on a PS4 Pro in 4K (with checkboard rendering) and HDR on in full effect. It is absolutely stunning - a real showcase game for the console. It will undoubtedly look fantastic on a standard PS4, but is truly jaw-dropping on a Pro.

Much of the time Kratos takes up a large portion of the screen, as the game adopts an over-the-shoulder third-person view by default (you can adapt the camera settings in the menu). But even with his hulking presence in the way, you still see a detailed magical world.

Light rays through tree tops, grass shimmers and enemies are dispatched in a firework display of ultra-bright, colourful sprays. It is magnificent. It will encourage you to explore the pseudo open-world environments more than ever before, to the beaten path not only to find bonus puzzles and bosses, but to see every graphical delight you can find.

It's something we will be doing for sure, when it hits stores on 20 April.