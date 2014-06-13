  1. Home
Sony PlayStation 4 Glacier White in pictures

You've seen the PlayStation 4 in black, now it's time to marvel at the PS4 in white. Or "Glacier White" in capitals as it's officially called.

Captured behind glass at a closed-doors Sony Entertainment Europe exhibit at this year's E3 expo in Los Angeles, we were able to get a first look, as shown in the pictures below.

Dressed in a gloss white we think the special edition PS4, complete with Glacier White DualShock 4 controller - which will be released on 9 September bundled with Destiny - looks rather fetching. The front of the unit has a very subtle texture to it too.

As it's part of a special package, however, the white PS4 will cost a little more than the standard model. There's no official UK price just yet, but with the US $449 and EU €439 price structure, we would think £399 will be about right. Understandable considering you'll be paying for the cover price of Destiny in addition to month's subscription to PlayStation Plus.

A separate camo print DualShock 4 controller was also spied behind the glass, which will be sold separately.

