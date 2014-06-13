Sony PlayStation 4 Glacier White in pictures
You've seen the PlayStation 4 in black, now it's time to marvel at the PS4 in white. Or "Glacier White" in capitals as it's officially called.
Captured behind glass at a closed-doors Sony Entertainment Europe exhibit at this year's E3 expo in Los Angeles, we were able to get a first look, as shown in the pictures below.
Dressed in a gloss white we think the special edition PS4, complete with Glacier White DualShock 4 controller - which will be released on 9 September bundled with Destiny - looks rather fetching. The front of the unit has a very subtle texture to it too.
As it's part of a special package, however, the white PS4 will cost a little more than the standard model. There's no official UK price just yet, but with the US $449 and EU €439 price structure, we would think £399 will be about right. Understandable considering you'll be paying for the cover price of Destiny in addition to month's subscription to PlayStation Plus.
A separate camo print DualShock 4 controller was also spied behind the glass, which will be sold separately.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive
- Sony PS4 review: The entry-level PlayStation 4 with HDR thrills
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
- PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
Comments