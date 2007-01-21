  Wario Ware Smooth Moves - Nintendo Wii

This WarioWare series has proved strangely popular with far more people than even Nintendo could’ve hoped for. Who would have thought that a collection of incredibly short mini games packing full on Far Eastern humour would have done well here and in the States. It’s not exactly something you’d expect to rival, say, Resident Evil 4, right?

Well, despite the misgivings some may very well have had, the WarioWare series – starting with WarioWare Inc back on the GBA and Gamecube – have proved to be absolutely stonking releases.

They may very well been little more than a huge long list of mini games requiring little more than a bit of thought and lightning fast reactions, but each release has literally dripped with fun and frolicks.

It’s not much surprise to see Wario Ware on the Wii then really. But does it use the Wii Remote as well as its elder cousin used the DS’s stylus control method?

Our big concern with Smooth Moves is the introduction of the Wii Remote to proceedings. Luckily for us, like the jump to Stylus control, the same glorious gameplay arrives pretty much intact.

Before each mini game you’re instructed to hold the Remote in a particular manner. From holding it as if it was pen, through to clasping both hands tight round it as if you were about to start your stint as a professionally tug of war, erm, tugger.

There’s no shortage of stuff to get stuck into either. You’re looking at a cool two hundred – yes, count them – two hundred games and loads of characters to inhabit. Select one and you’ll be pushed onto short comedy scenes starring each of them and then on to the games proper.

To say the action is fast paced is an understatement. You’re looking on swift movement or action to complete each game before you’re propelled to the next – 5 seconds per game tops. The variety of tasks takes some getting used to, from picking your nose to bouncing a tennis ball and even dropping the Remote within the allotted time.

While you’ll be confused at first, the upside of so many games is there’s little danger of getting bored any time soon. That’s not to say all’s rosy in the garden though. Whoever designed the step by step guides to each game must have had the off day as some of them are decidedly ropey.

Expect to lose a fair few lives early on as you scratch your head wondering how to get the damn thing to do what you want it to. That’s if you know what you’re trying to achieve in the first place.

Even with that, the joy of this game is in multiplayer mode and you can have up to 12 separate players on one remote. Seeing your aging Nan squeal as she picks someone’s nose surely has to be one of gaming highest points, right?

The graphics are pretty swish too boasting sharp clear lines, colourful backdrops and variety of visual styles. No, it’s not quite up there with Zelda, but the message hits home no problem.