Nintendo Switch review: Redefining the games console

After the relative failure of the Wii U, and in the era of Ultra-HD gaming from PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, some were beginning to think that the days of a console with 'Nintendo' slapped across its front may have reached their last.

But the naysayers were wrong, as the Nintendo Switch has proven time and again since its launch, thanks not only to rethinking what a home and portable console can mean, but also thanks to some of the best games available on any gaming platform.

It's still divided opinion, though. There aren't the volume of third-party titles or apps as found on other platforms. The graphical fidelity is well behind what's possible elsewhere.

But that's not stopped boat loads of people from buying the console. And for good reason: it's utterly brilliant and does things differently. It might well be the console to buy in 2018.

Console, 6.2-inch 720p screen and two Joy-Con controllers included

Play on TV or play on-the-go (Joy-Cons clip onto screen for portable controls)

Grey or Neon Joy-Con finishes available

There is little doubt that the Nintendo Switch is a clever, intriguing games console. It comprises a 6.2-inch tablet-like device, with a 720p touchscreen, stereo speakers and kickstand around the back so it can be used hands-free as well as on the move. Yep, you can play Mario on the big screen at home, or on the console's screen while commuting to work in the morning. That is its key point of difference.

The two mini controllers, called Joy-Cons, clip either side of the small screen when you're playing solo. They can also be removed and used as individual, mini gamepads for two-player games or more, the console itself sat on the table via a kickstand if you're playing remotely. Or they can be clipped either side of a Joy-Con Grip to make a larger, more recognisable game controller.

This versatility is the Switch's coolest feature. It is not a new idea that a tablet device can be plugged into a TV for a home gaming experience, but Nintendo makes it ridiculously simple. As such it feels original. Simply slide the portable console into a plastic housing, which is both powered and connected to a TV through HDMI, and your game or Nintendo front-end appears on the big screen instead.

When docked, the Switch ups the graphical experience to Full HD 1080p (from the 720p on the device itself). Not all games will attain that – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild maintains a resolution of 900p in TV mode, for example – but when they do their graphical fidelity is at least upped, approaching that of an average Xbox One or PS4 game (OK, so it's no PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, but we don't really care given the quality of the titles on offer).

Nintendo eShop available for digital downloads

Games come on cartridges too

No third-party apps at launch (no Netflix, etc)

Games themselves come on cartridge, so you don't need to wait for them to download – as on other consoles – unless there is a software patch. Just pop one in the required slot on the top of the Switch and it appears on the menu screen.

Cartridges are physically tiny, smaller even than 3DS games, so you do need to be careful not to lose them. They are handy for transit, though, and expanded libraries can be stored easily. One interesting feature is that they are also treated with a non-toxic but bitter chemical agent to prevent younger children from eating them. No, really.

The Switch's menu system is simple and clean, with big, square thumbnails for inserted or installed games and smaller menu icons to access the eShop, Gallery with social sharing, change settings, check Joy-Con battery levels, that sort of thing. There is also a "news" section that presents the latest updates and information from Nintendo itself. This is full of tutorials and setup info when you first boot up.

The eShop has become a more prevalent feature than when the console first launched, offering sections for recent releases, games coming soon and download code redemptions. Nintendo plans to launch its own online subscription, which will open up multiplayer online play and present a free classic game to play each month, all for a set fee. Until then, the online play aspect is free.

In terms of apps, however, Nintendo is sorely lacking in this department. You might be surprised to see that there are no video streaming apps. Having a fairly chunky portable screen in your bag and no ability whatsoever to watch Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer or any of the other video services seems plain dumb. Such ability would add heaps more appeal for those who might otherwise be fringe buyers. We suspect it's coming – as Hulu is now available in the US – but further plans aren't concrete just yet.

Yes, the Switch needs to play games well and that should be Nintendo's main focus, but gadgets are meant to simplify our lives, not make them more complicated, or our bags heavier. We've found ourselves having to take an iPad and the Switch on lengthy travels, which is hardly ideal.

32GB on-board storage (microSD slot for expansion)

No game included in the box (1-2-Switch is £40)

We're not among those who think the Switch itself is too expensive, but there have been several naysayers who criticise the price. It is priced in the same ball park as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 when they first launched. And in a world still recovering from and dealing with recession, Brexit and Donald Trump, £280 seems okay for what you get in the box.

The kick in the nether regions comes with the cost of the games on top. Nintendo's first-party games have always been pricey. They rarely get discounted by much either, with legacy titles maintaining a premium price point for years. So, £50-60 for Zelda is a mighty outlay when added on top of the price of the console. And let's face it, it's the main game everybody wants.

We suggest you cough up for a microSD card too, with at least 64GB of storage. The Switch comes with just 32GB on board – a measly amount considering the digital download version of Zelda alone takes up more than 13GB. A half-decent microSD card will cost you around £17 – so that needs to get added to the bill too.

Thankfully, that's it. You do not really need the £65 Pro Controller or £28 Joy-Con Charging Grip. The former is a nice accessory, with a more traditional feel for gaming, but the Joy-Con Grip that comes in the box with the Switch is more than capable. It might look like a lop-sided dog's face, but it feels nice in the hand and we've spent plenty of hours playing games with one comfortably.

The Charging Grip is also pointless. Much was said before launch about its non-inclusion in the box, but all it adds is a USB port so you can charge your Joy-Cons as you play, through attaching a wire between the Grip and the Switch dock. We just ensure we pop the Joy-Cons back on the sides of the Switch unit when we retire each day and that does the job just as capably. Indeed, it keeps them tidy.

We've never had any battery life issues with the Joy-Cons – only the occasional drop-out of connection from the left controller side, which can be very annoying – so considering how expensive the Pro Controller and Charging Grip are, that will come as good news.

Note, however, the Switch itself can only take a good three to four hours of constant play in handheld mode before needing to be charged again. We've taken long-haul flights and found that to be ample, but even on those where we've not slept – and needed to kill that next big boss in Zelda, or get that extra star in Mario – a great tip is to simply bring a rechargeable power pack in tow, just as you might for a smartphone. Job done.

720p maximum portable resolution

1080p maximum TV-based resolution

Nintendo has finally entered the world of Full HD with the Switch (just in time to be behind to curve thanks to 4K) when playing on the big screen. So when it's docked, the Switch experience is as good as any rival. Yes, many Xbox One and PS4 games have better resolutions and/or frame-rates than many Switch titles, but that's thanks to time and development experience. A number of Switch titles are 1080p60, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The 6.2-inch console's screen is capable of up to 60Hz (60fps) at 720p so looks great when fed colourful, smooth gameplay. We'd have liked a bit more contrast and text can look a bit too small for our aging eyes at times, but it's a more-than decent gaming window – far better than the screen on the Wii U GamePad. Audio is a little flimsy but understandable considering the tiny speakers. To be honest, most will be using headphones in handheld mode anyway, although you do have to provide your own. Kerching!

Not that it's all about the resolution. It's too easy to get unnecessarily bogged down with that. No, the Switch is all about its unique games.

Okay, so a game should have come in the box. The Wii came with WiiSports, the Wii U Premium Edition with Nintendo Land. The Switch should have had 1-2 Switch included. Instead, the party game costs £40, which is far too much for a series of mini-games almost exclusively designed to show-off the motion abilities of the Joy-Cons.

Otherwise your main issue will be which Switch title to buy first. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of our all-time favourite games (and winner of Best Game in the 2017 Pocket-lint Awards). Super Mario Odyssey is perhaps the best Mario game ever made. Splatoon 2 is fantastic. Even quirky titles like ARMS make for great online play.

While such titles re-address the family gaming fraternity, it's not all cutesy cutesy. The Switch has attracted major third-party developers too, thus not alienating hardcore, died-in-the-wool gamers in the process. Current titles such as Doom and Skyrim show Bethesda's commitment. With plenty more set to come.