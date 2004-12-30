  1. Home
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005

1/4  
4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended

Price when reviewed: £5

Quick verdict

The latest in a line of successful golf games
Read full verdict

For
  • Very challenging
  • Lots to do
  • Opportunity to play the golfing greats
Against
  • Takes ages to earn enough prize money to upgrade skills & clubs
  • Only one course to play

At this time of year, golf can be a miserable experience. Trudging around in alternately soaking and freezing clothing and a force 10 gale is acceptable when your ball flies straight and true down the fairway, but trying to dig your ball out of the 14th clump of rough that afternoon is no picnic. If you're a crap golfer with ambitions of taking on Tiger Woods, this may be the game for you.

The game centres on one course, with constantly changing wind conditions. In the solo play mode, you earn prize money for delivering good shots and completing the hole within par. This money can be used to upgrade your skills (power, accuracy, recovery, luck) or to upgrade your tools (woods, irons or balls).

Once you've earned enough prize money you can progress to playing against golfing legends of our time. These prove a real challenge and even the most hardened mobile gamer will struggle to beat these guys easily.

This is very easy to pick up, but incredibly difficult to master. The control system is simple with all shots being set-up and executed from the central nipple on the D-pad. Even the most cack-handed amongst us can get the hang of it.

Verdict

An excellent game with enough complexity to keep you amused for hours. Playing against golfing legends adds a real challenge. One for any keen golfer who doesn't like going outside!

