  Disney Coaster - PC

When Rollercoaster Tycoon launched itself on to our computer screens some five years ago we all sat back and wondered at the ability it gave us to build and create rollercoasters. What it didn’t give us however was the ability to ride in them.

In steps Disney with its aptly named Disney Coaster. Finally, after all this time, Disney gives you the chance to not only build, but also ride in the rollercoasters that you create. All sounds good doesn’t it, and in the long run it is. However to anyone over 10 years of age this game is likely to frustrate. But then surely what are adults [erhem reviewers - Ed] doing playing this game.

Made up of different areas you are given the chance to create, ride previously designed coasters, some of which are from Disneyland Paris or choose the campaign mode (called imaginer mode for some reason) and complete tasks already set.

The game is obviously aimed at the 7+ age group - it is after all a Disney title if you hadn’t noticed - and the unlimited options for creating tracks, loops, snakes and bends, and even fireworks at specific points around the track when you carriages roll over them all within your terrain will keep them or you quite for hours.

The overall building process is fairly simple to master once you’ve worked out what all the buttons do. However, if you feel the need to change things once you’ve tested the coaster you’ll have to delete the track back to that point - very annoying if all you want to do is add another bend in at the beginning.

There are a number of different rollercoaster styles and terrains that you can build (see some of the screenshots right) and develop. For the super keen you can add trees and the rest of the theme park to make for better scenery.

The camera does cause confusion from time to time and if you build a coaster that goes tall and high then viewing it all at once is virtually impossible.