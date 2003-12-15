Disney Coaster - PC
Price when reviewed:
£20
Quick verdict
If you’re into coasters, how many more games will there be between now and the next Rollercoaster Tycoon? Try it.Read full verdict
For
- Cuts straight to the fun stuff
Against
- Over 7s may find the interface maddening
When Rollercoaster Tycoon launched itself on to our computer screens some five years ago we all sat back and wondered at the ability it gave us to build and create rollercoasters. What it didn’t give us however was the ability to ride in them.
In steps Disney with its aptly named Disney Coaster. Finally, after all this time, Disney gives you the chance to not only build, but also ride in the rollercoasters that you create. All sounds good doesn’t it, and in the long run it is. However to anyone over 10 years of age this game is likely to frustrate. But then surely what are adults [erhem reviewers - Ed] doing playing this game.
Made up of different areas you are given the chance to create, ride previously designed coasters, some of which are from Disneyland Paris or choose the campaign mode (called imaginer mode for some reason) and complete tasks already set.
The game is obviously aimed at the 7+ age group - it is after all a Disney title if you hadn’t noticed - and the unlimited options for creating tracks, loops, snakes and bends, and even fireworks at specific points around the track when you carriages roll over them all within your terrain will keep them or you quite for hours.
The overall building process is fairly simple to master once you’ve worked out what all the buttons do. However, if you feel the need to change things once you’ve tested the coaster you’ll have to delete the track back to that point - very annoying if all you want to do is add another bend in at the beginning.
There are a number of different rollercoaster styles and terrains that you can build (see some of the screenshots right) and develop. For the super keen you can add trees and the rest of the theme park to make for better scenery.
The camera does cause confusion from time to time and if you build a coaster that goes tall and high then viewing it all at once is virtually impossible.
£20
Verdict
Overall this is a fun idea with plenty of substance to entertain the kids if they like to recreate the same thing differently every time. Unfortunately there is an air of frustration with icons not really clearly laid out on the screen, however we're sure kids will overlook this frustration found in so many children's games and simply get on with building rollercoasters rather than complaining about how you build them.
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Call of Duty Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
Comments