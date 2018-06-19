Spyro the Dragon will be more familiar to younger gamers as one of the Skylanders - indeed, the first Skylanders game was subtitled Spyro's Adventure. However, he started out as the star of his own 3D platform series in the 90s and early 2000s, with the first trilogy on PlayStation One only.

Several other games followed, but the first three - Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon - have long been considered the best. They were developed by Insomniac Games (Ratchet & Clank, Marvel's Spider-Man) and any player of a certain age will happily mention that trilogy in the same breath as Crash Bandicoot, Ray-Man and, even, Mario 64.

That's why Activision is no fool in remastering the trio for release as Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It is coming for PS4 and Xbox One, reaches 4K HDR on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and is simply stunning from what we saw at E3 2018.

Development duties on the remasters have been handed to in-house studio Toys For Bob. It previously worked on the Skylanders games and you can see some of that DNA in the completely rebuilt graphics. But the love and attention put into retaining the exact gameplay from the originals ensures that nothing has been lost under the fancy paintwork.

It will therefore appeal to new players and old Spyro fans alike. It is pretty enough to attract kids while evoking fond memories for their parents.

The Spyro trilogy games play similarly. They are 3D platformers, but with fairly linear paths and simple goals. For example, the three levels open to us during our hands-on play session had us save friendly dragons in two of them, by jumping across large gaps and essentially making enemies crispy with our dragon breath, with a third, timed flying section.

They are easy in concept, but not necessarily in play, with several attempts at leaping a chasm ensuring we didn't leave looking smug. It's not Crash Bandicoot levels of difficulty, but you will find some challenge there.

You will also find some much needed tweaks that make use of modern gaming techniques. The DualShock 4 controller, for example, has thumbsticks whereas the original PSOne DualShock did not - it used a directional pad. This means the game camera can now be controlled on the right thumbstick rather than the top bumpers, which makes it much easier to follow the action.

And while the original had, roughly, four types of dragon, every one has been individually crafted for the remaster, with new characterisations.

One last, geeky change is that Tom Kenny, the voice actor of Spyro 2 and Year of the Dragon, was brought in to completely re-voice the first game from scratch, so the dragon's dulcet tones are the same throughout. We love that.