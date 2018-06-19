Cayde-6 is really dead. We mean, really, really dead. Deader than a dead squirrel with a dead leg found in the dead of night under a flashing neon sign blinking "DEAD!". It's not a trick. Cayde-6 is no more. He has ceased to be. He is an ex-Vanguard.

That extraordinary revelation during the PlayStation E3 press conference was easily one of the most shocking moments during this year's videogames show. It provoked genuine tears during gameplay demos and some fans to build a custom Cayde-6 memorial outside the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It takes a brave move to kill off one of your major characters in a much-loved game series, even more so considering how popular he is, but boy did it get the right reaction.

His demise is not merely for publicity either. It is the very bedrock on which the Destiny 2: Forsaken update is based. It is the first major expansion for Destiny 2 and the death of Cayde-6 - which happens right at the beginning of the story - is its raison d'être. That sets the tone for easily the darkest outing in Destiny lore yet.

We played two new elements coming with the major bolt-on: the beginning of the new story and Gambit, the new team-based multiplayer mode. Here is what we thought of them so far.

We'll start with Gambit as that was first on our schedule and actually the better of the two experiences - for reasons we'll come to shortly.

Played on the E3 show floor on PS4 Pro with and against fellow journalists and influencers, the mode pits two teams of four Guardians against each other, but also against in-game enemies.

Each team is transported to a different location and rarely meet, although they are racing against each other in trying to complete set tasks before the other. The main aim is for a team to collect Motes dropped by computer enemies when defeated and deposit them in a central column. Only when deposited do they add to the tally and if a player is killed beforehand, they are lost.

Collect enough Motes and you can block your rival team from accessing their central column, while sending over a particularly vicious nasty for them to dispatch before they can continue. Even more Motes mean even harder enemies are sent to the other side until, when a set total of Motes have been collected, an end-level boss appears on your side.

If you beat that boss, you win that round. Play then switches to another location each until one team wins the best of three rounds.

One other element during play that introduces PvP action is the occasional opening of a portal, in which one team member can head to the other location to cause havoc. He or she is also more powerful, with a shield, to give a greater chance of disrupting the other team's flow.

In practice, it is great fun, with a genuine sport-like feel to the tactics and play.

We're not the greatest Crucible players, given that our lifespans are consistently short during PvP play. However, different players can adopt different roles in Gambit - we stayed collecting Motes more often than not, for example - and that made for a much more rewarding game for us.

Considering we barely knew anyone on our team, nor spoke to them in-game, yet still naturally assumed different roles shows how well crafted this new mode is. We cannot wait to put in some hours when the final version hits.

As mentioned above, we played between 30 minutes to an hour of the beginning of the new story, which ended with footage of Cayde-6 buying it. Unfortunately though, it's hard to tell you exactly how it plays as the demo was on PC and we're more used to playing Destiny 2 on PS4.

That meant we spent almost as much time looking at our hands for the right buttons than the screen. And often, we resorted to mashing most of the buttons on the bottom row of the keyboard just to engage our Supercharge power.

Nonetheless, we saw enough to see the darker tone - especially as it was set in a prison during a breakout - and the gorgeous graphical presentation.

The expansion will raise the character level to a maximum of 50, with a power level cap of 600 - a mighty leap over Curse of Osiris and Warmind - and, if you haven't got a character at maximum level in time, with start you off at level 40 with power level 400 weapons.

As we haven't yet completed Curse yet, this was quite a leap for us and the Warlock we played as was suitably impressive.

Indeed, we had no trouble zipping through the prison corridors, blatting escapees out of the way on our travels. You get a real mix of foes along the way, all of which are instantly recognisable. Bungie also told us that the difficulty levels are still to be adjusted, so expect it to present a tougher challenge than we faced (apart from the keyboard concerto, of course).

It's worth the jaunt if only to see Cayde-6 still breathing (well, as much as a robot can) for the first part. And it certainly whetted our appetite for the revenge missions that will follow.

