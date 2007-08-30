Moto GP 07 - Xbox 360

Yearly updates can be frustrating things. You shell out a huge lump of your hard earned cash on the latest and greatest release, only to find yourself splashing out all over again a year later for a barely improved version of the same game.

Doesn’t helped that these online obsessed days of ours means that finding an owner of the last version willing to take you on over the old internet is about as easy as breaking into the first team line-up at Old Trafford.

For the uninitiated, the Moto GP series has always been about hardcore biking action. Where most racers rely on arcade style handling to tempt you in, Moto GP has consistently been most unwelcoming to newcomers with its duel breaking system, and devilishly difficulty opposition racers.

This year’s version is no different. The hardcore single player racing returns fully intact, as does the initially confusing (but ultimately rewarding) control method.

The independent breaking system, allowing you to slow down with either wheel with the two shoulder trigger buttons works an absolute charm. Slam on the back break and you’ll be able to powerslide your way around corners to keep your speed tip top, and save the front for only those wickedly tight corners where a slow turning speed is a necessity.

Single-player is where you’ll spend the majority of your time, and the career mode will no doubt be remarkably familiar to long term fans of the series. In this particular option, you’ll create your own unique rider, and take then on a journey over a number of years encompassing various world championships in order to try and reach the very panicle of the sport. Don’t expect to see the outside world too often if you find yourself thoroughly addicted to this particular mode.

An extra hint of razzmatazz is included before each race to spice things up a little, with the kind of hype you usually see before each race in the real world. It all gets a little repetitive after a season or two, but at least it makes things seem a little more important than suddenly finding yourself sat squarely on a bike.

This additional allusion of glamour aside, 07 doesn’t improve over 06 too hugely in terms of sheer aesthetics. Though an extra slice of details been levelled upon almost every part of the game world, and the bikes moving with unnerving accuracy, the same old frame rate issues remain. Head into that first packed corner, and things slow down to a slow crawl as your Xbox 360 struggles to cram in all that detail in a speedy manner. The addition of HDR lighting effects make things look pretty stunning when they’re required mind you.

Not quite so hot is the AI of your opposition riders, who seem to act like you’re not even out there on the track. They’ll bump into and jostle realistically enough, but they’ll still drive and turn right into you without even a thought to their own well being. A major miss.