Dungeon Siege II - Broken World - PC

Following on from last years Dungeon Siege epic, this bolt on quest sees you once again battling the forces of evil that want nothing more than the wreck havoc on your world.

It's typical fantasy fare once and again and although the game has switched publishers from Microsoft to 2K games, the developers are still the same. That means that not much has changed and fans of the original two games will be able to pick this up from the start.

The story of Dungeon Siege II: Broken World picks up right where Dungeon Siege II left off with an all new campaign that concludes the story and adds two new character classes, as well as adding more beasts and monsters into the mix.

Because Dungeon Siege II: Broken World will require the full version of Dungeon Siege II to play, gamers should pretty much know what they are doing from the outset, however that hasn't stopped the game from including a very quick tutorial to get you back up to speed.

The short tutorial spells out the rest of the game though; Short. With only the promise of 10 additional hours of primary quest gameplay and an additional 5 hours of optional quests and levels, harden fans are likely to whizz through this in a weekend rather than take any serious time over it.

For those new to Dungeon Siege, the game plays out half real time, half RPG. It’s a very approachable way of bringing more gamers into the genre. Action is all real-time while the RPG element comes in the form of sorting your inventory, developing your characters and managing your party.

To succeed it's not just a case of hacking and slashing your way through forest ghouls and other creatures of the underworld. Successful gamers will have planed out the best strategy before attacking, noting enemy's weaknesses and taking advantage of them in a structured attack.