iPlay Jewel Quest - Mobile

Jewel Quest is a puzzle game that adds a twist the classic matching squares game. It’s simple and like other puzzle titles from iPlay, highly addictive.

The aim is to match three or more identical squares in a row, either vertically or horizontally. In doing so, the tile underneath the square turns gold. Make every tile turn gold and you’ve completed the level. It’s as simple as that. Of course, nothing is this simple and there are roadblocks in your way - mainly that you can only swap a square with its neighbour and as the levels get harder, boundary obstacles are put in your way.

Graphics are simple and sound annoying while the gameplay is addictive. Up to three profiles can be created so you can save your game and come back to it at another time - which is very handy - and that’s about it. iPlay have tried to spruce up the apperance by making you believe you’re on some Indiana Jones quest, however this just bogs down the gameplay.