Dragon Fire 2 - Mobile game

|
  Dragon Fire 2 - Mobile game
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £5

Find the right phone and you're on to a winner
  • Five stages to beat
  • You'll need nimble hands

If you need some plain old sci-fi shooting action on your mobile phone while your waiting for your partner to finish getting ready the Com2uS feels that Dragon Fire II is the way forward.

Navigating a dragon, (you didn't think you would be flying something different did you?), your task is to kill as many baddies as possible across the five stages.

Gameplay is a lot easier than tennis and played out from a top down perpective, however the graphics aren't as honed as they could be and special moves include a breath attack and addition weapon upgrades can be picked up along the way.

Dragon Fire II costs £5 and before you invest make sure you are comfortable with your phone as on the phone we tested it on, you'll require the dexterity of a concert pianist.

Dragon Fire 2 - Mobile game
£5
£5
