Com2uS Pro Baseball - Mobile

3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £3

Quick verdict

Only really for the hardcore baseball fan out there who also happens to own a mobile phone
Read full verdict

For
  • If your a fan your love it
Against
  • If your not you'll only get frustrated

Mobile games are supposed to be a quick affair to fill a dull moment. It seems strange then that a game that in real life can last for hours finds itself of the mobile phone.

Com2uS Pro Baseball. Gameplay follows the American game to the letter and you can opt for three, five seven or nine-inning games.

If you’re pitching you get four different balls you can throw while the hitting isn’t as creative - left, right or centre field while graphics are good, but nothing to get too excited by.

Verdict

At £3 you can't really go wrong here, however the nature of the game means that this will really only likely to appeal to hardcore baseball fans. If you don't know the rules this will only lead to frustration.

