  Com2uS Pro Baseball - Mobile

Mobile games are supposed to be a quick affair to fill a dull moment. It seems strange then that a game that in real life can last for hours finds itself of the mobile phone.

Com2uS Pro Baseball. Gameplay follows the American game to the letter and you can opt for three, five seven or nine-inning games.

If you’re pitching you get four different balls you can throw while the hitting isn’t as creative - left, right or centre field while graphics are good, but nothing to get too excited by.