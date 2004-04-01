Life was so much simpler when it came to playing games in the early 1980s. Namco, the classic arcade manufacturer of the time, hopes the simple life will soon be remembered with its Namco 5-in-1 Arcade Classics games console- a complete games emporium with five old-school games.

The brightly-coloured device plugs directly into your television via a video and audio phono jack and once connected, the fun begins. The unit is a simple affair offering one button and one very clunky joystick (made clunky to fit in with the machines at the time). The unit is powered by three AAA batteries. Bar the long phono cable, portability around the living room is easy.

The games- Pac-Man, Galaxian, Dig Dug, Bosconian and Rally-X are all exact replicas of the original titles and it's amazing how you'll quickly be transformed back to misspent youth.