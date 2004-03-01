Savage - PC

A cross between a roleplaying game, real time strategy and a first person shooter, Savage is an interesting mix of genres, but one that won’t quite work for most people. The idea is simple. Take the fast paced action of the online multiplayer first person shooter and then introduce the need to build and manage a base and finally a sense of character development and voila - you have Savage.

The game which is purely online, is team based with the majority of players out on the battlefield doing the fighting. One player however, has to stay behind and harvest the crop and keep the homestead going.

For the players on the battle field the usual array of fantasy weaponry is available, axe’s swords, and lasers among other things. Here the role playing element shows its head, and the more you use a certain weapon group the more skilled you become, chose an axe for example and your melee level will rise, decide to do some harvesting or mining and your labouring skills will go up instead.

Money and therefore expansion is determined by how much labouring you can get done while fighting. Just as with an RTS, you must make sure the harvesting continues if you hope to keep the cash flow coming in. Cash as always, is king, and will buy you more weapons, defences and other such necessities.

Because of the prominent slant toward the first person shooter, the graphics are designed towards this genre, large valleys, tall waterfalls and green rolling hills make up the landscape. Graphically they are adequate for the job in hand, but nothing stunning that will blow you away. Admittedly this is probably been to speed up online play, but graphics here represent FPS from three years ago rather than cutting edge design.